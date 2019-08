Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

July 9

Cannonball Cafe

311 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Food was not date-marked as needed. Spray bottles of chemicals were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: None

General News on 08/07/2019