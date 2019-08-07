Boundless Grace Baptist Church

AWANA Bible adventures for pre-kindergarten to sixth-grade students are at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Boundless Grace Baptist Church, 222 Little Flock Dr., Little Flock.

Brightwater Memorial

United Methodist Church

Brightwater Memorial United Methodist Church, 14108 E. U.S. Highway 62 will hold a fundraiser beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in the church parking lot. There will be pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, games, music and fun. Order ahead for pick up by calling 479-586-1057. Sandwiches are $5, hot dogs are $2.50. Everyone is welcome to join the summer fun. Information: www.bit.ly/bmumc.

Episcopal Church

Pea Ridge

The Episcopal Church meets at 10 a.m. Sundays at 16375 Don McAllister Rd. Information: 479-228-1498.

First Baptist Church

Wednesday night services include 5 p.m. dinner, 6 p.m. BLAST (Bible Learners and Sharers Together), 6 p.m. youth and 6:30 p.m. adult Bible study.

Sunday services begin at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday school is at 11 a.m.

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian

Free pancake breakfasts are held the second and fourth Saturday of each month.

Westside Baptist Church

AWANA Club meets from 5:30 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday for children ages 2 years old to eighth grade. Information: 479-721-2824.

Adult Bible study and worship service is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Sunday service starts at 10:45 a.m. and Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Breakfast is served at 8:30 a.m.

The church is located at 1348 Weston St. Information: 479-222-1030.

