Photograph submitted

School supplies were provided to more than 270 students at the annual Back 2 School Bash Saturday. Many supplies were collected previously at the Stuff the Bus event collecting donations.

Photograph courtesy of Courtney Hurst

Pea Ridge junior high and high school cheerleaders helped organize clothing and school supplies for the Back 2 School Bash, according to coach Courtney Hurst. "Volunteering within the community is a big part of the cheerleading program," Hurst said.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Parents and children were offered free clothing as well as school supplies, haircuts and breakfast at the annual Back 2 School Bash Saturday. Many volunteers worked numerous hours in setting up and hosting the event sponsored by Bright Futures Pea Ridge.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Sara and Ashley at Bella Mia Salon in Rogers and Candice at Headhunters in Pea Ridge volunteered to cut hair for Pea Ridge students Saturday at the Back 2 School Bash.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Library clerk Mary Maness (left) and Friends of the Library member Rebecca Tillman (right) manned the Pea Ridge Community Library Saturday at the Back 2 School Bash.

Community on 08/07/2019