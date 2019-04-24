Monday, April 29
Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, pineapple tidbit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Meal prices
Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20
Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45
Lunch: Adults — $3.55
Lunch: Taco salad with lettuce/tomato/cheese, seasoned corn, refried beans, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday, April 30
Breakfast: Whole-grain pancakes with syrup, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken & noodles, spinach salad, cooked carrots, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or chicken nuggets
Wednesday, May 1
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Pork roast, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, biscuit, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, May 2
Breakfast: Waffles with syrup, mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Ground beef & macaroni, garden salad, mixed vegetables, garlic bread, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or cheese pizza
Friday, May 3
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice,
Lunch: Hot dog on bun, oven baked fries, celery sticks with ranch, apple crisp or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 6-8 option: Or cheeseburger
Grades 9-12 option: Or spicy chicken sandwich
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus