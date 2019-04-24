Tuesday, April 9

10:36 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Samuel Means, 18, Pea Ridge, in connection with a warrant from Rogers.

Wednesday, April 10

8:42 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Shannon E. Lewis, 35, Bella Vista, in connection with a felony warrant from Harrison and a misdemeanor warrant from Washington County.

6:15 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Kings Lane for a stray dog. On April 11, the owner, Hannah Smith, 27, Pea Ridge, claimed the dog and was issued a citation in connection with dog at large.

7 p.m. Police were advised of an animal bite involving a resident of Lee Street who reported being bitten by a stray cat.

Thursday, April 11

4:23 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Donald Horatio Greenhill, 41, Pea Ridge, in connection with a warrant from Bentonville and driving on a suspended driver's license

7:18 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Daniel E. Stamper, 38, Garfield, in connection with felony parole violation; negligence of a child; and possession of drug paraphernalia

Friday, April 12

8:54 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Genesis Nayely Osorio, 18, Rogers, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance.

Tuesday, April 16

2:56 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested David J. Hill, 49, Cave Springs, in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. II; possession of a controlled substance Sch. VI; possession of drug paraphernalia; DWI 2; speeding; and no proof of insurance.

Wednesday, April 17

10:14 a.m. Police arrested a juvenile on a felony warrant by Benton County Juvenile Probation. The juvenile was also listed as a missing person by Pea Ridge Police.

9:51 p.m. Police wee dispatched to a business on North Curtis Avenue for a suspicious circumstance involving a vehicle that pulled in and struck bushes. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Sue Martin, 56, Pea Ridge, in connection with DWI.

Thursday, April 18

8:24 a.m. Police were dispatched to the area of Hayes Street and Choate Place for a possible burglary in progress. As a result of the investigation, police have sought a warrant for the arrest of the suspect.

6:20 p.m. A resident of Hutchinson Street reported two stray dogs in his yard. The dogs were taken to the Pea Ridge Vet Clinic. They were claimed later by Stephen Rosser, 29, Pea Ridge.

Friday, April 19

8:01 a.m. Police investigated a two-vehicle accident at East Pickens Road and Greene Street involving vehicles driven by Susan Gail Marshall, 56, Pea Ridge, and Angelia Shaw, 29, Pea Ridge. Shaw was cited in connection with no proof of insurance.

11:21 a.m. A resident of Hutchinson Street reported her adult daughter had been missing since April 16.

Saturday, April 20

4:10 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Christopher C. Perry, 25, Pineville, Mo., in connection with speeding, DWI, fleeing and no proof of insurance, no seatbelt and disobeying stop sign.

Sunday, April 21

1:31 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Monty Dearing, 37, Gentry, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

3:58 p.m. Police received a report of a motor-vehicle accident at the intersection of Slack Street and Halleck Lane. There were no injuries reported. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Bruce A. Sabo, 25, Pea Ridge, in connection with DWI 2 and imprudent driving.

7:23 p.m. Police were advised of a theft at Fred's of two bags of potting soil.

