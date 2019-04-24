Marching Band Fall Season:
(Aug.-Nov.)
• Selected as a finalist band at the Siloam Springs NWA Invitational Marching Competition (third year in a row)
• Earned a first division "Superior" rating at ASBOA Region 6 Marching Assessment
• Placed fifth out of 35 bands at the ASBOA State Marching Competition and was one of only five bands to receive a first division rating. (Last year the band placed 14th (significant increase).)
Region Honor Jazz Band:
(November)
• Two students were selected to the Region 6 Honor Jazz Band (1 All-State Jazz qualifier)
• Region/State Honor Band: (Dec.-Feb.)
• Seven Jr. High students and 14 Sr. High students selected to the Region 6 Honor Band
• Seven Sr. High students qualified to audition for the All-State Honor Band
• Three students selected to the All-State Band -- Sophomore Morgan Humphrey (flute), Junior Laura Hume (horn), Senior Ashley Hansen (horn)
• Ashley Hansen also selected to All-State Choir (first Pea Ridge student to double since Caleb Duval in 2006)
Region Concert Assessment:
(Jan.-March)
• High School Band received first division rating in stage performance and sight-reading completing their fifth straight "ASBOA Sweepstakes Award" in a row. Also was one of only five bands to receive a first division (other four bands all were from 7A schools).
• Middle School Band received second division rating of "Excellent" and first division in sight reading. (Only non-7A school district middle school band to receive straight 2s from all judges.)
H.S. Percussion Ensemble:
(March)
• Attended the MCCGA sanctioned percussion ensemble competitions at Nixa, Mo., and Kickapoo, Mo., and placed first in their class at both events.
H.S. Jazz Band:
(April-May)
• Will perform at third annual "Jazz in the Park" at Pea Ridge City Park April 26
• Will attend the Van Buren Jazz Festival on April 27
• Will attend the Bentonville West High School Jazz Festival on May 4 and work with guest clinician (Wayne Bergeron)
Remaining Schedule of Events for Middle School and High School bands:
• H.S. Band Spring Concert, 6:30 p.m. April 18, First Baptist of Pea Ridge
• Middle School Band Spring Concert, beginning band, 6:30 p.m. April 23, PRHS Gym
• Middle School Band Spring Concert, seventh-grade band, 7 p.m. April 23, PRHS Gym
• Middle School Band Spring Concert, eighth-grade, 7:30 p.m. April 23, PRHS Gym
• High School Solo and Ensemble Contest, time to be announced, May 2
• High School Band Awards Banquet, May 7, First Baptist of Pea Ridge
• Middle School Band Solo and Ensemble Contest, 5-6:30 p.m. May 9, PRHS
• Middle School Band and High School Bands attend "Worlds of Fun" Music Festival in Kansas City, May 11
• Middle School Band Awards Cookout at Pea Ridge City Park, 6 p.m. May 14
• Beginner Band Reward Trip to Tulsa Zoo/Incredible Pizza, May 20
Senior Band Scholarships:
• Eight seniors, five auditioned for band scholarships and a total of approximately $195,000 in band scholarships were awarded to those five seniors.
Band Boosters:
• Raised $10,000 for new marching band uniforms for the High School band.
• New goal for next year, raise $30,000 for instrument purchases for Beginning Band.
Print Headline: Pea Ridge Band has many achievements