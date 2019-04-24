Marching Band Fall Season:

(Aug.-Nov.)

• Selected as a finalist band at the Siloam Springs NWA Invitational Marching Competition (third year in a row)

• Earned a first division "Superior" rating at ASBOA Region 6 Marching Assessment

• Placed fifth out of 35 bands at the ASBOA State Marching Competition and was one of only five bands to receive a first division rating. (Last year the band placed 14th (significant increase).)

Region Honor Jazz Band:

(November)

• Two students were selected to the Region 6 Honor Jazz Band (1 All-State Jazz qualifier)

• Region/State Honor Band: (Dec.-Feb.)

• Seven Jr. High students and 14 Sr. High students selected to the Region 6 Honor Band

• Seven Sr. High students qualified to audition for the All-State Honor Band

• Three students selected to the All-State Band -- Sophomore Morgan Humphrey (flute), Junior Laura Hume (horn), Senior Ashley Hansen (horn)

• Ashley Hansen also selected to All-State Choir (first Pea Ridge student to double since Caleb Duval in 2006)

Region Concert Assessment:

(Jan.-March)

• High School Band received first division rating in stage performance and sight-reading completing their fifth straight "ASBOA Sweepstakes Award" in a row. Also was one of only five bands to receive a first division (other four bands all were from 7A schools).

• Middle School Band received second division rating of "Excellent" and first division in sight reading. (Only non-7A school district middle school band to receive straight 2s from all judges.)

H.S. Percussion Ensemble:

(March)

• Attended the MCCGA sanctioned percussion ensemble competitions at Nixa, Mo., and Kickapoo, Mo., and placed first in their class at both events.

H.S. Jazz Band:

(April-May)

• Will perform at third annual "Jazz in the Park" at Pea Ridge City Park April 26

• Will attend the Van Buren Jazz Festival on April 27

• Will attend the Bentonville West High School Jazz Festival on May 4 and work with guest clinician (Wayne Bergeron)

Remaining Schedule of Events for Middle School and High School bands:

• H.S. Band Spring Concert, 6:30 p.m. April 18, First Baptist of Pea Ridge

• Middle School Band Spring Concert, beginning band, 6:30 p.m. April 23, PRHS Gym

• Middle School Band Spring Concert, seventh-grade band, 7 p.m. April 23, PRHS Gym

• Middle School Band Spring Concert, eighth-grade, 7:30 p.m. April 23, PRHS Gym

• High School Solo and Ensemble Contest, time to be announced, May 2

• High School Band Awards Banquet, May 7, First Baptist of Pea Ridge

• Middle School Band Solo and Ensemble Contest, 5-6:30 p.m. May 9, PRHS

• Middle School Band and High School Bands attend "Worlds of Fun" Music Festival in Kansas City, May 11

• Middle School Band Awards Cookout at Pea Ridge City Park, 6 p.m. May 14

• Beginner Band Reward Trip to Tulsa Zoo/Incredible Pizza, May 20

Senior Band Scholarships:

• Eight seniors, five auditioned for band scholarships and a total of approximately $195,000 in band scholarships were awarded to those five seniors.

Band Boosters:

• Raised $10,000 for new marching band uniforms for the High School band.

• New goal for next year, raise $30,000 for instrument purchases for Beginning Band.

Community on 04/24/2019