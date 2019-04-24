Florence Bell Johnson

Florence Bell Johnson, 74, of Seligman, Mo., died April 15, 2019, in Springfield, Mo. She was born Sept. 19, 1944, in Marble, Ark., to Tom Berry and Goldie Marie Dickard Guess.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, six sisters, her husband Floyd Johnson and one grandson.

Survivors are her children, Gary Johnson and wife Karen of Seligman and Karen Griffith and husband Justin of Avoca; 13 grandchildren; and 28 great- grandchildren.

Visitation was 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, in Christ For the World, Rogers.

Funeral services were at 12 p.m. Friday, April 19, in Christ For The World, Rogers, with Pastor Stan Nichols officiating.

Interment was in the Walnut Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers.

