A shooting about 9 a.m. Tuesday in Standing Oaks subdivision was a domestic disturbance and posed no threat to the community or schools, according to Pea Ridge Police.

Benjamin Franklin Caston Jr., 59, was questioned, then arrested and jailed in the Benton County Jail for two felonies -- first-degree domestic battering and aggravated assault against a family or household member, according to Lt. Michael Lisenbee, public information officer for Pea Ridge Police.

His son, Evan Caston, 28, was taken to Northwest Medical Center by ambulance where he is being held for 72 hours to watch for infection, according to Lisenbee, who said the injury was not life threatening.

The shooting happened at the elder Caston's residence at 1072 Richards St.

There was no threat to the schools.

School officials released an emergency message after a television social media post stated the incident happened "in near the Pea Ridge Primary School." School superintendent Rick Neal said there was no threat to the schools, students or staff. He said the schools were not on lock down.

"This is still a working scene," Lisenbee said, adding that there is no danger to the community. He said the younger Caston "became violent towards his father" and refused to leave after being told to do so.

"He pointed a .38 revolver pistol at his son who was on the couch," Lisenbee said, adding that after Evan threatened his dad again, Ben "discharged" the gun. Lisenbee said the investigation is ongoing and police are seeking a warrant for additional charges.

Neighbors stood on their doorsteps watching as police wheeled Caston in his wheelchair to a police vehicle about 10 a.m.

Richards Street is in Standing Oaks subdivision just west of the Primary and High schools.

General News on 04/24/2019