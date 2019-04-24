Pea Ridge Optimist Club

Alex Wilkerson, a senior at Pea Ridge High School, recently won the Optimist Club's oratorical contest. The speech was on "Is there a fine line between optimism and reality?"

Wilkerson will go to the zone level where he will compete against winners from other Optimist clubs in the northwest Arkansas area. The winner of the zone competition will be sent to the District level with the opportunity to win a scholarship and then possibly on to the Optimist International Regional/world championship for an opportunity to win an additional $5,000 or up to another $15,000 scholarship.

"Alex did a wonderful job presenting his speech about the questions posed to him," John Lasater said. "The members of the Optimist Club have no doubt that Alex has a bright future ahead of him."

The Optimist Club of Pea Ridge has been participating in the Optimist Oratorical contest for several years and has been active in the community since 2005. Other programs and service projects that the club is involved in include bicycle safety, essay contest and avenue of flags.

