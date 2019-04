Heather Wade's Lady 'Hawks have already qualified in 11 individual events along with all three relay teams to appear well prepared to defend their 4A state outdoor track and field championship. With the 4A-1 District meet completed two days ago, several more individuals will likely be added to the list of athletes making the trek to Batesville next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the boys have pre-qualified for seven individual events and two of the relay teams, the 4x400-meter and the 4x800-meter. The 'Hawks have the fastest 4x100-meter in the 4A-1 District and they will likely be running that event next week.

With ninth-graders becoming eligible to compete in the varsity district, several more athletes will be added to the 'Hawk roster and add some valuable depth to their pool of athletes.

4A Girls individual

state rankings

​100-meter Dash, State Qualifying Mark^12.75

1. Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge^12.46

4. Cassidy Mooneyhan, Pea Ridge^12.83

200-meter Dash, State Qualifying Mark^26.45

1. Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge^26.03

6. Cassidy Mooneyhan, Pea Ridge^27.25

400-meter Dash, State Qualifying Mark^62.42

1. Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge^1:02.44

800-meter Run, State Qualifying Mark^2:30.75

1. Ashley Dykes, DeQueen^2:24.77

3. Harmony Reynolds, Pea Ridge^2:34.40

1,600-meter Run, State Qualifying Mark^5:44.27

1. Bekah Bostian, Prairie Grove^5:36.17

2. Harmony Reynolds, Pea Ridge^5:40.38

3,200-meter Run, State Qualifying Mark^12:48.64

1. Bekah Bostian, Prairie Grove^12:12.19

4. Harmony Reynolds, Pea Ridge^12.40.60

100-meter Hurdles, State Qualifying Mark^16.4

1. Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge^15.60

4. Shelby Dunlap, Pea Ridge^16.77

300-meter Hurdles, State Qualifying Mark^49.22

1. Tai'Sheka Porchia, Camden^47.46

2. Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge^48.24

5. Shelby Dunlap, Pea Ridge^48.72

4x100-meter Relay, State Qualifying Mark^51.69

1. Pea Ridge High School^50.82

4x400-meter Relay, State Qualifying Mark^4:21.90

1. Pea Ridge High School^4:20.50

4x800-meter Relay, State Qualifying Mark^10:49.87

1. DeQueen High School^10:28.93

2. Pea Ridge High School^10:48.72

Discus, State Qualifying Mark^101'7"

1. Stajah Hayes, Magnolia^117'10"

6. Meredith Mitchell, Pea Ridge^100'4"

High Jump, State Qualifying Mark^5'1"

1. Jaylynn Hampton, Crossett^5'3"

2. Kynley Burton Pea Ridge^5'2"

Long Jump, State Qualifying Mark^17'0"

1. Shuntia Hunter, Magnolia^17'1"

2. Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge^16'11"

Triple Jump, State Qualifying Mark^34'5"

1. Tai-Sheka Porchia, Camden^36'7"

8. Shelby Dunlap, Pea Ridge^34'5"

Pole Vault, State Qualifying Mark^8'9"^137 pts

1. Cassidy Mooneyhan, Pea Ridge^12'6"

4A Boys individual

State rankings

100-meter Dash, State Qualifying Mark^11.26

1. Muldrow Nikorean, Hope^10.83

4. Connor Escajeda, Pea Ridge^11.06

200-meter Dash, State Qualifying Mark^22.96

1. Muldrow Nikorean, Hope^22.03

4. Connor Escajeda, Pea Ridge^22.72

5. Cooper Elliott, Pea Ridge^22.88

400-meter Dash, State Qualifying Mark^51.26

1. Connor Escajeda, Pea Ridge^50.31

5. Cooper Elliott, Pea Ridge^52.10

7. Shaed Cates, Pea Ridge^53.00

800-meter Run, State Qualifying Mark^2:06.93

1. Hector Hernandez, DeQueen^1:58.67

3. Shaed Cates, Pea Ridge^2:05.11

110-meter Hurdles, State Qualifying Mark^16.02

1. Kavion Summerville, Forrest City^14.90

5. Justin Koon, Pea Ridge^15.81

300-meter Hurdles, State Qualifying Mark^41.86

1. Jordan White, Nashville^40.57

6. Justin Koon, Pea Ridge^42.36

4x100 Relay, State Qualifying Mark^44.05

1. Magnolia^43.22

8. Pea Ridge^44.54

4x400-meter Relay, State Qualifying Mark^3:34.98

1. Nashville^3:31.59

3. Pea Ridge High School^3:33.69

4x800-meter Relay, State Qualifying Mark^8:46.25

1. DeQueen^8:31.92

2. Pea Ridge High School^8:42.18

Pole Vault, State Qualifying Mark^12'10"

1. Kalob Carpenter, Nashville^14'6"^ 63 pts

4. Zach Woods, Pea Ridge^13'0"

4A State team rankings

Girls Top 25 ​

April 22, 2019

Team rankings in sports like track and field are figured out by combining all the track meet results to score a fictional state result. Teams not sending in the required data may skew the tabulations. Polls like these are only a general evaluation as athletes who make late season improvements, injured athletes and disqualification at district/state meets could render the polls inaccurate.

1. Pea Ridge^137

2. Magnolia^99

3. Crossett^53

4. Camden^44

5. Harrison^42

6. Robinson^41

7. Valley View^40

8. Batesville^35

9. DeQueen^33

10. Prairie Grove^27

11. Gravette^25

12. Farmington^18

13. Forrest City^16

14. Pocahontas^17

15. Nashville^12

16. Morrilton^9

17. Brookland^9

18. Huntsville^8

19. Ozark^8

20. Heber Springs^7

21. Berryville^5

22. Mills^5

23. Hamburg^5

24. Wynne^5

25. Dardanelle^4

4A State team rankings

Boys Top 25 ​

April 22, 2019

1. DeQueen^95

2. Magnolia^75

3. Forrest City^72

4. Pea Ridge^63

5. Crossett^49

6. Hope^43

7. Huntsville^36

8. Nashville^32

9. Gravette^25

10. Stuttgart^24

11. Ozark^16

12. Mills^17

13. Gentry^13

14. Wynne^11

15. Harrison^10

16. Mena^9

17. Heber Springs^8

18. Valley View^8

19. Morrilton^6

20. Farmington^6

21. Batesville^6

22. Blytheville^6

23. Highland^5

24. Clarksville^5

25. Dardanelle^4

