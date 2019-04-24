Tuesday, April 16
4:37 p.m. David James Hill, 49, Cave Springs, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of a controlled substance Sch. I, II; possession of a controlled substance Sch. VI; driving while intoxicated - second offense; speeding; no proof of insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia
Wednesday April 17
4:55 p.m. Daniel Ray Hutchek, 38, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, delivery of controlled substance Sch. I, II; felony parole violation
5:43 p.m. George McCabe, 44, Garfield, by BCSO, civil contempt
Thursday, April 18
Scott Michael Reed, 23, Seligman, Mo, by BCSO, felony failure to appear from Benton County
Friday, April 19
11:55 a.m. Timothy Richard Kosiek, 38, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, felony failure to appear from Benton County
Sunday, April 21
5:47 p.m. Bruce Sabo, 25, Harrison, by Pea Ridge Police, DWI, second offense
Monday, April 22
10:56 a.m. Maria Jane Moore, 23, Pea Ridge, by Dept. of Community Correction, felony parole violationGeneral News on 04/24/2019
Print Headline: Benton County Jail