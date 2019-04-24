Tuesday, April 16

4:37 p.m. David James Hill, 49, Cave Springs, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of a controlled substance Sch. I, II; possession of a controlled substance Sch. VI; driving while intoxicated - second offense; speeding; no proof of insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia

Wednesday April 17

4:55 p.m. Daniel Ray Hutchek, 38, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, delivery of controlled substance Sch. I, II; felony parole violation

5:43 p.m. George McCabe, 44, Garfield, by BCSO, civil contempt

Thursday, April 18

Scott Michael Reed, 23, Seligman, Mo, by BCSO, felony failure to appear from Benton County

Friday, April 19

11:55 a.m. Timothy Richard Kosiek, 38, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, felony failure to appear from Benton County

Sunday, April 21

5:47 p.m. Bruce Sabo, 25, Harrison, by Pea Ridge Police, DWI, second offense

Monday, April 22

10:56 a.m. Maria Jane Moore, 23, Pea Ridge, by Dept. of Community Correction, felony parole violation

General News on 04/24/2019