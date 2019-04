Sophomore Lady Blackhawk Harmony Reynolds, second in the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter; eclipsed state qualifying times to earn automatic status into the 4A State Meet. Her time of 5:40.38 was well under the automatic bid time of 5:44.23 with her 12:40.60 clocking in the 3,200-meter well under the automatic time of 12:48.64.