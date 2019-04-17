50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 4 No. 16

Thursday, April 17, 1969

A hard-hitting Pea Ridge City Council wrestled until 11 p.m. Thursday with municipal leadership -- only to agree to meet again in special session the following Monday! With all members present, the council voted to give $250 to the proposed Youth Summer Program and to prepare a letter seeking better telephone service for the community.

The Adcock Drilling Co. of Pea Ridge was the apparent low bidder on Phase I of the new water system for the town of Garfield.

Chamber of Commerce president Fred McKinney accepted a painting last Sunday afternoon from Mrs. Ivan (Alma Woods) Mesnard of Fort Smith on behalf of the city of Pea Ridge's chamber. The painting depicts the historic old Pickens House.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic Scene

Vol. 14 No. 16

Wednesday, April 18, 1979

Donations by Carroll Electric Cooperative, Owen Wood and Greg Nesslehauf saved the Park Commission hundreds of dollars, it was revealed at the commission's meeting Thursday.

The "junk" ordinance was passed on third reading; a cable TV franchise ordinance was read the first time and approved on first reading; citizens complained of the damages caused their property due to the heavy rains; contracts, city purchases, trash collection, many other items came before the Pea Ridge City Council Thursday.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 24 No. 16

Thursday, April 20, 1989

The Pea Ridge School Board has until the June meeting to make a decision on millage and size of a bond issue it hopes to be on the ballot for a fall referendum.

During recent heavy rains in Pea Ridge country, a bridge just more than a mile east of Arkansas Highway 94 on County Road 44 between Pea Ridge and Brightwater sustained a large crack and wash out damage.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 34 No. 16

Wednesday, April 21, 1999

The last village blacksmith in Pea Ridge was John Clanton, who died in 1980. No doubt, many of the works of his hands and forge are still in use in the area.

The Pea Ridge School Board decided to send two personnel policy proposals back to committee at this month's meeting. The two proposals related to gate-keeping duties for high school teachers and faculty meetings. High school band director David Dickey, a member of the personnel policy committee (PPC), presented a proposal to increase the pay for teachers who have gate-keeping duties.

15 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 44 No. 16

Wednesday, April 22, 2009

In their first year of 4A competition, the Pea Ridge boys and girls Diamond 'Hawks battled their way into the district semi-final tournaments, assuring themselves an extended season by qualifying for the 4A North Region Tournament.

