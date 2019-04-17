Donald Nelson Bolen

Donald Nelson Bolen, 87, died in Rogers, Ark., on April 7, 2019. He was born April 8, 1931, in Pursley, Texas, to Edna Flynn.

He grew up in Navarro County, joined the service and served his country honorably.

His bravery during the Korean and Vietnam wars earned him numerous medals including the Purple Heart, Silver and Bronze medals, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, National Service Defense Medal, Korean Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge and many more.

He retired with honors in the United States Army as an infantryman, first sergeant at Fort Hood, Texas, and made his home in Harker Heights, Texas.

He delighted everyone with his pranks. He "never met a stranger." Everyone knew the love he had for his family, church and country was undeniable.

Survivors are his wife, Pauline of Rogers; his children, Sherry Bolen of El Paso, Texas, Donald Bolen Jr. and wife Toni of Tempe, Ariz., Cathy Bolen of Waco, Texas, Susan Bolen Cole and husband Jeff of El Paso, Randy Lee of Austin, Texas, Connie Lee, and Rusty Abraham and wife Lisa of Rogers; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many relatives and wonderful friends.

A memorial service was held at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 13, in First Baptist Church, Killeen, Texas.

Committal was at 9 a.m. Monday, April 15, in Central Texas State Veteran's Cemetery, with full military honors.

Flowers can be sent to Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen or donations to Wounded Warrior project in Don's name.

Anna Mae Snodgrass

Anna Mae Snodgrass, 90, of Hindsville, Ark., died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in her home. She was born Nov. 3, 1928, in Winslow, Ark., to Henry and Elizabeth Lee Ridenoure.

She was a homemaker, she loved fishing but family gatherings were her favorite things. Her family was number one in her life and she loved church, the Freewill Baptist Church in Lowell, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Levon Snodgrass; daughters, Rita McCarty and Valery Skaggs; three sisters; two brothers; and her parents.

Survivors include four sons, Larry Ridenoure and wife Loretta of Missouri, Johnny Skaggs and wife Diane of Garfield, Ark., Marvin Skaggs of Springdale, Ark., and Randy Skaggs and wife Susan of Brentwood, Ark.; two daughters, Kim Green and husband Claude of Hindsville and Cheryl Koester of Bartlesville, Okla.; three brothers, Leroy Ridenoure of Lowell, Charles Ridenoure of Springdale and Jack Ridenoure of Texas; 38 grandchildren; 73 great-grandchildren; and 21 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Sisco Funeral Chapel of Springdale.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, in Bluff Cemetery with Pastor Robert Ware officiating.

Online condolences may be left at www.siscofuneral.com.

Obits on 04/17/2019