March 28

John Anthony Hardcastle, 36, and Tara Helicia Kennedy, 35, both of Pea Ridge

April 1

Billy Gene Wallace, 34, and Miranda Michele O'Dell, 39, both of Pea Ridge

April 3

Michael Meredith Cross, 58, and Teresa Lynn Wombacher, 48, both of Pea Ridge

April 4

Timothy John Warden, 43, and Melissa Jane Varnell, 37, both of Garfield

April 5

Jackie Harold Rogers, 49, Rogers, and Shelly Kay Marie Martin, 43, Garfield

April 8

Ethan Michael Higgins, 24, Pea Ridge, and Nina Catherine Echelle, 21, Stigler, Okla.

General News on 04/17/2019