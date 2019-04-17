WEST FORK -- The Pea Ridge junior high track teams took both team titles withe the girls hanging on for a narrow 158-156.5 win over West Fork with the boys besting second-place West Fork 162-128 for the championships.

The Jr. Lady 'Hawks held a 5.5 point lead over West Fork headed into the last event the 4x400-meter relay. West Fork won the event to gain 10 points but the relay foursome of Violet Johnson, Kyleigh Pruitt, Lauren Wright and Madison Smith held on to finish third and ice the title.

The Jr. boys won comfortably, sparked by Joe Adams who took four events to score 40 points, earning the high point trophy. Adams won the 400-meter (57.3), the 110-meter hurdles (18.05), the 300-meter hurdles (47.84) and the high jump (5-feet 0-inches). Patrick Elliott blistered the track racing to lopsided wins in the 100-meter (11.44) and 200-meter meter races (23.45) while also winning the long jump in 17'8". The other individual winner was Caleb Neal who soared to victory in the pole vault (10'0"); Britton Gamel, fifth 800-meter (2:18.1); Jerod Brewer, third 110-meter hurdles (19.04) and second 300-meter hurdles (49.01), fifth high jump (4'10"); Phoenix Edmison, eighth 1,600-meter (6:04.9); Nathan Tucker, sixth 110-meter hurdles (20.01) and Amario Rodriguez, third long jump (16'9").

Girls team scores were: Pea Ridge 158, West Fork 156.5, Gravette 122, Gentry 54.5, Prairie Grove 46, Decatur 42, Elkins 17 and Lincoln 8.

Boys team scores were: Pea Ridge 162, West Fork, 128, Gentry 98, Gravette 58, Decatur 54, Prairie Grove 52, Elkins 39 and Lincoln29.

Individual champions for the girls included Mikayla Humphrey who won the 300-meter hurdles (53.57) and was first in the triple jump (30'4"), while also taking second in the 100-meter hurdles (17:78) and fifth in the long jump (13'1"); Lauren Wright won the pole vault (9'6"), and was third in the 800-meter (2:45.9); and Dallice White won the shot put (32'2"), fourth in the 800-meter (2:47.4), and was second in the discus (79"3").

Other girls scoring were: Kamree Dye, third 200-meter (29.43), eighth high jump (4'2") and seventh 100-meter (14.11); Madison Smith, second 400-meter (1:07.16), second long jump (14'1"), third triple jump (30'0"); Violet Johnson, seventh 400-meter (1:11.68); Liz Vasquez, third 1,600-meter (6:27.23) and seventh triple jump (28'8"); Allie King, third pole vault (7'6") and seventh 1,600-meter (6:37.25); Rylie Gilbreath, fourth 1,600 (6:30.7); Trinity Alley, fourth pole vault (6'6"); and Grace McGarrah, fourth shot put (28'10") and seventh discus (60'7").

Other boys scorers were: Cade Mann, second 100-meter (12.02) third 200-meter (25.50), fourth 400-meter (58.15) and sixth 300-meter hurdles (50.73); Eli Wiggins, fourth 800-meter (2:14.10), and second pole vault (9'6").

