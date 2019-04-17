The Blackhawk boys kept their No. 8 state ranking in the MaxPreps/CBS polls while the girls stay atop the 4A-1 with a 5-0 record.

The boys lost games last week to Gravette (9-1) and Shiloh (14-0), but beat Huntsville 2-1 to stay alive in the conference race. The girls won twice last week, besting Gravette 6-3 following that up with a 12-3 pasting of Fayetteville High School. The girls then lost a non-conference game to Gravette on Friday (18-2).

The boys and girls play in perhaps the toughest league in the state with half the boys Top 10 teams hailing from the 4A-1 with three of the girls teams from the district.

Current conference standings as of April 14, 2019:

4A-1 Softball

Pea Ridge 5-0 Farmington 5-0 Berryville 4-2 Gravette 3-2 Prairie Grove 2-3 Gentry 2-5 Harrison 1-5 Huntsville 0-5

4A-1 baseball

Harrison 6-0 Shiloh 4-1 Huntsville 4-2 Gravette 4-2 Pea Ridge 3-3 Farmington 2-4 Berryville 2-4 Prairie Grove 1-5 Gentry 1-6

4A Softball

State Top 10

1.Valley View 18-1

Farmington 14-2 Morillton 16-3 Brookland 13-3 Gravette 8-4 Pottsville 10-5 Sourthside 12-5 Westside 15-9 Dardanelle 13-6 Pea Ridge 10-4

4A Baseball

State Top 10

Shiloh 13-4 Valley View 19-5 Harrison 13-5 Brookland 16-3 Pottsville 11-3 Huntsville 11-4 Pocahontas 13-6 Pea Ridge 9-7 Heber Springs 11-6 Gravette 11-11

