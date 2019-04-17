Sign in
'Hawks diamond squads maintain Top 10 rankings Girls remain atop 4A-1 conference by John McGee | April 17, 2019 at 11:30 a.m.
The Blackhawk boys kept their No. 8 state ranking in the MaxPreps/CBS polls while the girls stay atop the 4A-1 with a 5-0 record.

The boys lost games last week to Gravette (9-1) and Shiloh (14-0), but beat Huntsville 2-1 to stay alive in the conference race. The girls won twice last week, besting Gravette 6-3 following that up with a 12-3 pasting of Fayetteville High School. The girls then lost a non-conference game to Gravette on Friday (18-2).

The boys and girls play in perhaps the toughest league in the state with half the boys Top 10 teams hailing from the 4A-1 with three of the girls teams from the district.

Current conference standings as of April 14, 2019:

4A-1 Softball

  1. Pea Ridge 5-0
  2. Farmington 5-0
  3. Berryville 4-2
  4. Gravette 3-2
  5. Prairie Grove 2-3
  6. Gentry 2-5
  7. Harrison 1-5
  8. Huntsville 0-5

4A-1 baseball

  1. Harrison 6-0
  2. Shiloh 4-1
  3. Huntsville 4-2
  4. Gravette 4-2
  5. Pea Ridge 3-3
  6. Farmington 2-4
  7. Berryville 2-4
  8. Prairie Grove 1-5
  9. Gentry 1-6

4A Softball

State Top 10

1.Valley View 18-1

  1. Farmington 14-2
  2. Morillton 16-3
  3. Brookland 13-3
  4. Gravette 8-4
  5. Pottsville 10-5
  6. Sourthside 12-5
  7. Westside 15-9
  8. Dardanelle 13-6
  9. Pea Ridge 10-4

4A Baseball

State Top 10

  1. Shiloh 13-4
  2. Valley View 19-5
  3. Harrison 13-5
  4. Brookland 16-3
  5. Pottsville 11-3
  6. Huntsville 11-4
  7. Pocahontas 13-6
  8. Pea Ridge 9-7
  9. Heber Springs 11-6
  10. Gravette 11-11

Sports on 04/17/2019

Print Headline: 'Hawks diamond squads maintain Top 10 rankings

