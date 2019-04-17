The Blackhawk boys kept their No. 8 state ranking in the MaxPreps/CBS polls while the girls stay atop the 4A-1 with a 5-0 record.
The boys lost games last week to Gravette (9-1) and Shiloh (14-0), but beat Huntsville 2-1 to stay alive in the conference race. The girls won twice last week, besting Gravette 6-3 following that up with a 12-3 pasting of Fayetteville High School. The girls then lost a non-conference game to Gravette on Friday (18-2).
The boys and girls play in perhaps the toughest league in the state with half the boys Top 10 teams hailing from the 4A-1 with three of the girls teams from the district.
Current conference standings as of April 14, 2019:
4A-1 Softball
- Pea Ridge 5-0
- Farmington 5-0
- Berryville 4-2
- Gravette 3-2
- Prairie Grove 2-3
- Gentry 2-5
- Harrison 1-5
- Huntsville 0-5
4A-1 baseball
- Harrison 6-0
- Shiloh 4-1
- Huntsville 4-2
- Gravette 4-2
- Pea Ridge 3-3
- Farmington 2-4
- Berryville 2-4
- Prairie Grove 1-5
- Gentry 1-6
4A Softball
State Top 10
1.Valley View 18-1
- Farmington 14-2
- Morillton 16-3
- Brookland 13-3
- Gravette 8-4
- Pottsville 10-5
- Sourthside 12-5
- Westside 15-9
- Dardanelle 13-6
- Pea Ridge 10-4
4A Baseball
State Top 10
- Shiloh 13-4
- Valley View 19-5
- Harrison 13-5
- Brookland 16-3
- Pottsville 11-3
- Huntsville 11-4
- Pocahontas 13-6
- Pea Ridge 9-7
- Heber Springs 11-6
- Gravette 11-11
