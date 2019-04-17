GRAVETTE -- The Blackhawk varsity track squads went into competition at the Gravette Invitational last week with one arm tied behind their back.

Looking to improve qualifying times for state competition later in the month, the 'Hawks did not enter their full complement of athletes in the Lion meet in order to be ready for the National Guard Invitation Meet the following day in Fayetteville.

Nevertheless, the Lady 'Hawk tracksters still ran off with the girls' title at Gravette with the boys barely losing to host Gravette in the boys' division. The girls won 190-175 over Gravette with the boys taking second behind Gravette 157-151.

The next day, the 'Hawks were in the 30-team big school competition hosted by Fayetteville High School. Blakelee Winn used the meet to assume the top times in the 4A classification, winning the 100-meter (12.71), taking second in the 200-meter (26.03) and earning sixth in the 400-meter (1:02.44). Winn also has the best time in the 4A state in the 100-meter hurdles (16.30) as well as being a part of the best 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relay teams in the state.

Heading into this week, the 'Hawks are well positioned to assume control of the 4A-1 District Championships set to be held in Pea Ridge Monday, April 22. It was set for April 23 previously, but impending poor weather conditions set to move into the area Tuesday caused the change.

At Gravette, Cassidy Mooneyhan was a triple winner as she led the partial squad to a narrow victory. Cassidy won the pole vault in 12-feet 0-inches, and took the 100-meter and 200-meter gold in 12.83 and 27.25 respectively, and she was a part of the winning 4x100-meter relay team (51.96). On Friday, she concentrated on the pole vault and she won it in 12'6" to tie for the overall state lead among all classes.

Jamison Toms was another individual champion, winning the long jump in 14'7". Toms was also fourth in the 100-meter (13.52) and fifth in the 200-meter (29.30), running a leg on the 4x100-meter winning relay.

Three other Blackhawks won titles with Kynley Burton jumping 5'0" to win the high jump, with Meredith Mitchell topping 100' for the first time to take the discus in 100'4". Burton also won the high jump in Fayetteville, soaring 5'2" to grab a state finals automatic bid. UALR signee Shelby Dunlap won the 300-meter hurdles at Gravette in 49.00 and was second in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.69. She was also second in the triple jump in 33'0" and second in the discus (89'4"). Mitchell also finished seventh in the shot (26'0").

Sophomore Harmony Reynolds finished second in the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter, but eclipsed state qualifying times to earn automatic status into the 4A State Meet. Her time of 5:40.38 was well under the automatic bid time of 5:44.23 with her 12:40.60 clocking in the 3,200-meter well under the automatic time of 12:48.64. She finished second only behind the state leader senior Bekka Bostian of Prairie Grove in both events.

Other individual scorers were: Clarie Hale, sixth 200-meter (29.44), third 100-meter hurdles (17.93), and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (52.94); Olivia McCracken, fourth high jump (4'6"), sixth 400-meter (1:08.83); Ellie Ewald, eighth 100-meter (14.54) and eighth 200-meter (30.20); Emma Stein, sixth 3,200-meter (15:50.58) and sixth long jump (12'10"); Olivia Scates, fourth 3,200-meter (14:23.71) and sixth 1,600-meter (6:35.39); Kyla Wheeless, eighth 800-meter (2:59.04); and McKenzie Klingman, sixth shot put (26'8").

In the boys' division, Connor Escajeda swept to victories in the 100-meter and 200-meter races in 11.06, and 22.72 respectively, and he was fourth in the long jump (18'2").

Four other 'Hawks won their events with Shaed Cates winning the 400-meter (53.22), Layton Powell winning the 3,200-meter (12:33.32), Justin Koon taking the 100-meter hurdles (15.81), and Zach Woods in the pole vault (12'6"). Powell was also fifth in the pole vault (8'6").

Other individual scorers were: Josiah Small, third 400-meter (53.38) and seventh triple jump (38'2"); Adam Trammel, fourth 200-meter (23.64); Kevin Vasquez, second 800-meter (2:14.86); Levi Schultz, seventh 800-meter (2:20.20); Kyle Telgemeier, sixth 1,600-meter (5:39.60); Gorge Vasquez, third 3,200-meter (12:54.56); Colbey Norman, fifth in both the 300-meter hurdles (45.80) and 110-meter hurdles (18.55); Brenden Power, sixth 100-meter hurdles (18.86); Jake Adams, sixth 300-meter hurdles (47.04); Grayden Edwards, fifth high jump (5'6"); Aden Christensen, third pole vault (10'0"); Logan Spears, sixth discus (98'11"); Ian Millikin, eighth discus (92'0"); Mike Erickson, seventh shot put (33'2") and Brody Carney, eighth shot put (32'10").

The girls relays finished first in the 4x100-meter (52.96), second in the 4x400-meter (4:40.5), and third in the 4x800-meter (11;50.09).

The boys relays were second in the 4x100-meter (46.36); third in the 4x400-meter (3:53.86) and third in the 4x800-meter (9:18.84).

Girls team scores were: Pea Ridge 190, Gravette 175, Decatur 65, West Fork 60, Prairie Grove 54, Elkins 30, Gentry 16 and Lincoln 5.

Boys team scores were: Gravette 157, Pea Ridge 151, Gentry 124, Lincoln 55, Elkins 50, West Fork 44, Prairie Grove 40 and Decatur 0.

