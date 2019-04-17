Boundless Grace Baptist Church

AWANA Bible adventures for pre-kindergarten to sixth-grade students are at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Boundless Grace Baptist Church, 222 Little Flock Dr., Little Flock.

Brightwater Memorial United Methodist Church

Pea Ridge United Methodist Church

Passion/Palm Sunday services will be held at 9:20 a.m. Sunday, April 14, at Brightwater UMC, 14108 E. U.S. Hwy. 62, and 11 a.m. Sunday, April 14, at Pea Ridge UMC, 1209 E. Davis.

Maundy Thursday service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Brightwater, 14108 E. U.S. Hwy. 62.

Combined Easter sunrise service with breakfast to follow will begin at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 21, at Brightwater.

There will be regular worship services on Easter at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 21, at Brightwater and 11 a.m. at Pea Ridge, 1209 E. Davis St. Information: www.bit.ly/bmumc.

Episcopal Church

Pea Ridge

The Episcopal Church meets at 10 a.m. Sundays at 16375 Don McAllister Rd. Information: 479-228-1498.

First Baptist Church

Wednesday night services include 5 p.m. dinner, 6 p.m. BLAST (Bible Learners and Sharers Together), 6 p.m. youth and 6:30 p.m. adult Bible study.

Sunday services begin at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday school is at 11 a.m.

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian

Free pancake breakfasts are held the second and fourth Saturday of each month.

New Prospect Baptist Church

Garfield

Easter Services will begin with the sunrise service at 6:20 a.m. Sunday, April 21. There will be a potluck breakfast after the sunrise service.

Regular services will begin with 10 a.m. Sunday School and 11 a.m. church services.

There will be an egg hunt immediately after church.

The Ridge Community Church

The Ridge Community Church will host the annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 20, in Blackhawk Stadium. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. and with the egg hunt beginning at 11 a.m.

Easter services will be at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday, April 21.

Westside Baptist Church

AWANA Club meets from 5:30 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday for children ages 2 years old to eighth grade. Information: 479-721-2824.

Adult Bible study and worship service is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Sunday service starts at 10:45 a.m. and Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Breakfast is served at 8:30 a.m.

The church is located at 1348 Weston St. Information: 479-222-1030.

•••

Editor's note: Please send church news by Friday to prtnews@nwadg.com.

Religion on 04/17/2019