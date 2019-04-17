Erecting a cell tower on city property on the north side of town may provide additional revenue for the Fire Department, according to Mayor Jackie Crabtree, who has been corresponding with representatives from Verizon since mid-February.

The proposal has not yet been presented to either the Planning Commission or City Council. It was presented at the Planning Commission tech review Thursday, April 4, according to the mayor.

A preliminary lease agreement suggests a rental price of $500. Crabtree said that number is still in negotiation and the lease is being reviewed by the city attorney.

"It would mean better cell phone coverage for Verizon users," Crabtree said.

"We want to be proactive and be sure it's not an eye-sore," he said. "That's my concern."

He said the proposal should be presented to the Planning Commission May 7.

