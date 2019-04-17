Tuesday, April 9
12 p.m. Melinda McDowell, Garfield, by BCSO, felony contempt of court
Wednesday, April 10
8:49 a.m. Shannon Ellen Lewis, 35, Bella Vista, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of a controlled substance from Boone County; two warrants for contempt from Washington County
2:10 p.m. Mark Edward Morgan, 56, Pea Ridge by Rogers Police, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
7:13 p.m. Melinda Gayle Murch, 47, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, possession of drug paraphernalia
Thursday, April 11
10:36 p.m. Daniel Elijah Stamper, 38, Garfield, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony parole violation and civil contempt from Benton County
Saturday, April 13
12:13 p.m. Miranda Sue Harrison, 38, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree domestic battering
10:01 p.m. Stoney Wayne Fair, 22, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, two counts possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
Monday, April 15
11:18 p.m. Jacob Dylan King, 26, Garfield, by Little Flock Police, possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revokedGeneral News on 04/17/2019
Print Headline: Benton County Jail