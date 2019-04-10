With the construction getting underway for the new high school complex, it is hoped there will be a big enough display area for the mountain of track and field trophies that the Pea Ridge boys and girls teams are bringing home in 2019.

Head coaches Asa Poteete and Heather Wade saw both their teams defend their home turf with championship performances Thursday. The girls raced past second-place Siloam Springs 165-91 to win their title with the boys dominating the competition to take first over runner-up Siloam Springs 144-106.

Eight Lady 'Hawks took home blue ribbons with 11 boys doing the same. Shelby Dunlap was the high scorer for the girls with 28 points with Connor Escajeda leading the boys with 22.5 points.

Dunlap was the individual titlist in the girls 300-meter hurdles (50.38) while also taking second in the triple jump (34'3") and was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (18.05). She was also a part of the winning 4x100-meter (53.81) and 4x400-meter (4:20.5) teams. Members of the 4x100-meter with Dunlap were Jamison Toms, Cassidy Mooneyhan and Clarie Hale. The 4x400-meter quintet was Dunlap, Blakelee Winn, Mooneyhan and Olivia McCracken. The time run by the 4x400-meter was the fastest in the state thus far this year.

Winn was a double winner in individual events, taking the long jump (16'11") and the 100-meter (13.13) to score 22.5 points. Mooneyhan kept alive her unbeaten streak this season in the pole vault with a first place jump (11'6") then added another win by taking the 200-meter (27.63) to score 25 points. Rounding out the individual champions, Kynley Burton won the meet in the high jump with a 5'1" leap, qualifying her for the 4A State Meet at the end of the month, and Meredith Mitchell won the discus throw (95'9") with both girls scoring 10 points.

Other individual scorers were: Hall, 19.5 points, second 100-meter hurdles (17.79), third 100-meter (13.39), and sixth 300-meter hurdles (52.73); Jamison Toms, 17.5 points, fifth 100-meter (13.57), third 200-meter (28.66), sixth long jump (15'1") and seventh shot put (27'0"); Harmony Reynolds, 13 points, second 3,200-meter (12:58.0) and fourth 1,600-meter (5:52.97); Olivia McCracken, 8.5 points, sixth 400-meter (1:10.52) and sixth high jump (4'8"); and Emma Stein, 3.5 points, eighth triple jump (28'10") who was also a part of the 4x800-meter relay team that finished fifth (12:18.5).

Escajeda was impressive for the boys, winning the 100-meter (11.23) and the 400-meter (51.64), while anchoring the winning 4x100-meter relay (45.63). Other members of the relay were Shaed Cates, Cooper Elliott and Lance Nunley. Other individual event winners were Josiah Small in the 800-meter (2:10.97) and Zach Woods in the pole vault (13'0"). Small was also eighth in the long jump (18'4") to score 13.5 total points with Cates claiming a second in the 800-meter (2:12.80) to score 15.5 points.

The boys won all three relay events at Blackhawk Stadium, taking the 4x400-meter in 3:45.05, and the 4x800-meter in 8:51.1. Members of the 4x400-meter team were Adam Trammel, Cates, Samuel Beard and William Jovel. The 4x800-meter foursome were Sander Van Der Veen, Small, Kevin Vasquez and Cates.

Other scorers were: Adam Trammel, 5.5 points, sixth 200-meter (24.57), Van Der Veen, 7.5 points, fourth 400-meter (55.58), Beard, 9.5 points, seventh 400-meter (57.66); Vasquez, 8.5 points, third 800-meter (2:14.30); Levi Schultz, 9 points, fourth 3,200 (11:20.65) and fifth 1,600-meter (5:05.96); Justin Koon, 16 points, second 110-meter hurdles (16.11) and second 300-meter hurdles (42.55); Colbey Norman, 7 points, fourth 300-meter hurdles (46.09) and seventh 110-meter hurdles (18.48); Nunley, 10.5 points, second pole vault (11'6"); Aden Christensen, 5 points, fourth pole vault (11'0"); Tate Christensen, 2 points, seventh shot put (38'6"); and Logan Spears, 3 points, sixth discus (112'0").

The tracksters will be traveling to a team-shortened meet at Gravette Thursday. One of the field's light poles at Lion Stadium crashed to the ground last week, with all of them subsequently being removed. The meet will begin earlier (2 p.m.) with only eight teams to be in attendance.

Final Girls Standings

• 1st^Pea Ridge^165

• 2nd^Siloam Springs^91

• 3rd^Farmington^86

• 4th^Springdale^78

• 5th^Cedarville^46

• 6th^Shiloh^39

• 7th^West Fork^39

• 8th^Providence Classical^33

• 9th^Prairie Grove^30

• 10th^Life Way Christian^15

• 11th^Rogers^10

• 12th^Southwest (Washburn)^5

• 13th^NWA Classic^3

•14th^Elkins^3

•14th^Haas Hall Bentonville^3

•14th^Gentry^3

•17th^Lincoln^1

Final Boys Standings

• 1st^Pea Ridge^144

• 2nd^Siloam Springs^106

• 3rd^Springdale^91

• 4th^Gentry^86

• 5th^Farmington^80

• 6th^Elkins^32

• 7th^Cedarville^29

• 8th^Providence Classical^18

• 8th^Prairie Grove^18

• 10th^Southwest (Washburn)^15

• 11th^West Fork^12

• 12th^Lincoln^8

• 12th^Shiloh^8

• 14th^The New School^6

Sports on 04/10/2019