World War II veteran Marshall Frederick Brooks was honored Wednesday, April 3, on his 96th birthday by employees of the Pea Ridge National Military Park, members of the Pea Ridge National Military Park Friends Foundation and Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree. Brooks, who served in the U.S. Army Infantry in World War II in France, Germany, and Austria, was originally from St. Louis where he worked in education for decades. He moved to northwest Arkansas to live near his daughter, Marsha Hartzell Jones, who retired from the Springdale School District, where she had been the assistant school superintendent. He lives in Primrose Retirement Home.

Kevin Eads, PRNMP superintendent, and Troy Banzhaf, with PRNMP, honored him with lowering of the flag and presenting the flag to him. The flag flew over the visitor center during the battle anniversary celebration recently as well as on Brooks' birthday.

They also fired a cannon twice, demonstrated how to fire the cannon, and took Brooks on a tour.

Crabtree said he was inspired to honor Brooks when he learned that Brooks was an avid promoter of Arkansas and especially the military park and Crystal Bridges.

