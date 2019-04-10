50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 4 No. 15

Thursday, April 10, 1969

The historic old Pickens House, located on Arkansas Highway 94 West, will be the subject of a Chamber of Commerce meeting. Fred McKinney, president, and Fred Calvin, past present, will discuss the prospects of restoring the old house, as will Mrs. Tom Whiteside of Siloam Springs and Dr. Edwin Whiteside of Fayetteville. The now-badly decayed old structure was the home of Capt. Cyrus Pickens, a veteran of the Battle of Pea Ridge. Cap Pickens, as he was affectionately know here, returned to this community after the Civil War, and was a leading citizen in civic and church affairs the next 60 years until his death in 1927. The Pickens home often served as the local courthouse. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge's main street, was named for Cap Pickens and his brother, R.A. Pickens, both of whom lived on that street. The R.A. Pickens home was destroyed by fire a few years ago. For many years, there has been some interest shown in obtaining the Pickens home and restoring it.

Mark Easterling was elected president of the organization formed Tuesday night to set up a summer program for boys and girls, ages 9 through high school in Pea Ridge. Dean Messer, who was named publicity chairman at the meeting, said that Andrew Widener, superintendent of school, and the School Board announced that the school will provide $500 to cover one month's salary for Coach Bill Lookadoo to head the summer program. Messer said that approximately $1,000 more will be needed to provide another month's salary for the coach and for the purchase of equipment. Widener will head the finance committee, Messer said, and will be assisted by John Easley, Stanley Buttry and Billy Gene Hickman.

An ordinance calling an election in the City of Pea Ridge to submit to the Voters of said city the question of issuing bonds for the purpose of paying the costs of municipally-owned water distribution system with fire plugs; voting a special tax to pay the principal interest on said bonds declaring an emergency, and for other purposes. Ordinance was passed an approved by the City Council.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic Scene

Vol. 14 No. 15

Wednesday, April 11, 1979

Residents of Pea Ridge were without water from 7:15 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Sugar Creek's flow volume was increased by some 220,000 gallons of water when the main pipe from Rogers to Pea Ridge broke. Charles Hardy, Pea Ridge public works director, explained that the 8-inch main suffered a "beam" break and that repairing it took a couple of hours. He said the break in the cast iron pipe was caused by weather and normal movement, expansion, retraction, etc., in the pipe through the years. Repair was made in about one third of the time it would have taken had the pipe been split, he explained, because all that was needed for the break to be closed was a full-circle repair clamp.

Pea Ridge's city attorney does have the power to prosecute criminal matters in the city court, Judge Daniel F. McConnell ruled Monday afternoon in Pea Ridge City Court. Pea Ridge City Attorney E. Dwight Taylor told the Graphic Scene that he anticipates that the decision will be appealed to the Circuit Court for his defendant. When the trial first came up, March 12, Blain's attorney, Howard Slinkard, challenged the city attorney's power to prosecute criminal cases in the name of the state.

When, if ever, will the State of Arkansas pave Arkansas Highway 265? In his opening remarks Saturday morning, Highway Commission F. H. Martin, Fayetteville, told Pea Ridge area residents: Governor Bill Clinton is in favor of a strong program to upgrade rural roads. State Hwy. 265 will be paved within the next two to three years.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 24 No. 15

Thursday, April 13, 1989

Residents who travel the eight-tenths of a mile from Missouri to Arkansas Highway 265 probably will not see the stretch of dirt road paved or the old Jacket bridge replaced for at least five years. Last Friday, a public discussion about the proposed improvements was held at the McDonald County, Mo., Courthouse. The courtroom was filled with proponents. Ken Stalcup and John Campbell from the Missouri Highway and Transportation Department answered questions. The Jacket bridge was build more than 60 years ago.

The Pea Ridge School Board accepted the resignation of high school principal Jon Hershberger and elementary counselor J.D. Ramsey. Hershberger started with the school as a counselor in January 1987. He was appointed high school principal in August 1987 when Bruce Norwood went to the Rogers School system.

New Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce officers were announced Friday at the chamber's annual dinner in the school cafeteria. Members and guests mingled upon arriving while enjoying appetizers and apple juice. Chamber President Joyce Hale gave the welcome speech and introduced special guests. Hale told the board member of the chamber. Hale said, "My top priority is to have support of the school. The school is a future source of community leadership."

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 34 No. 15

Wednesday, April 14, 1999

In a topsy-turvy meeting of executive sessions and a student delegation Monday night, the Pea Ridge School Board renewed the contracts of all certified personnel, with the exceptions of coach Toby Tevebaugh and Nicole Woodring, whose contract renewals were tabled until a later meeting. A student delegation of junior and senior high girls basketball players addressed the board with a request that Tevebaugh be allowed to continue coaching senior high girls' basketball. The address came an hour after the board had disappeared into executive session shortly after the meeting began, only to disappear again for another hour after Priscilla Putzier, the student spokesperson, presented her remarks. The board also voted to give all teachers a $1,200 raise this year and administrators a 4 percent raise on the recommendation of school superintendent Roy Norvell.

Items on the agenda for the Pea Ridge City Council April Tuesday are a continuation of items previously discussed, including the Henry Little Circle drainage issue, consideration of a second honoree for Greene Street, outside city limits water requests, an update on work on the parking and entrance areas to the Emergency Services Building, and an addition to a city ordinance on unsafe property to include unsafe buildings.

Beckie Tyson is the new managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County. Tyson is a third generation journalist from Atkins. For the past three years, Tyson has served as managing editor of the Dover Times in Dover, which is owned by her brother, Van A. Tyson, who also owns The Atkins Chronicle. Tyson holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, and taught high school and college-level English for 11 years. The Times recently was purchased from Mike and Barbara Freeman by Community Publishers Inc., of Bentonville. CPI is the parent company of the The Benton County Daily Record and also publishes weekly newspapers in Rogers, Bella Vista, Siloam Springs, Gravette, Gentry and Decatur.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 44 No. 15

Wednesday, April 15, 2009

The doctor is in. For Pea Ridge residents, those words hold greater meaning after being without a doctor in town for nine months. The Pea Ridge Medical Center closed July 31, 2008. Dr. Rhonda Higgins, a family practitioner with Northwest Health System, will begin practice in Pea Ridge as soon as a location is confirmed, according to Greg Russell, director of marketing and community relations.

Drainage concerns that plagued the city and school years ago between school property and Standing Oaks subdivision are being headed off by officials from both entities working together during the construction of the new elementary school. Representatives from the school appeared before the Planning Commission at its regular meeting April 7 to discuss drainage concerns. M.J. Hensley, commissioner, and Tony Townsend, city building official, both said the issues raised are being addressed.

Drug testing for students and its legality was discussed by Pea Ridge School Board members as superintendent Mike Van Dyke presented the board with policies of other school districts and shared pricing information from various drug testing companies. The board asked to hear from a drug testing company representative at the May meeting. Van Dyke said he's talked with the school district's attorney, Rudy Moore, and was advised to "be real deliberate so it is defensible.

