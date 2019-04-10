With only one person speaking from the audience during the public hearing for a rezoning request before the Pea Ridge Planning Commission during the regular meeting Tuesday, April 2, planners approved the request to rezone 1.86 acres at 224 West Pickens Rd. from Residential-1 to Residential-2 multi-family. The request was made by Kent and Cathy Doughty.

Brad Tidwell, who said he wasn't speaking to the specific rezone request, questioned planners about the specific plan for the property on West Pickens and asked whether the city had a specific plan about where multi-residential zones should be.

"We have a long range plan," Dr. Karen Sherman, planner, said. "It hasn't been upgraded. It does show where we expect multi-family, commercial ... it's not set in stone."

Sherman, who said she's been on the Planning Commission for 26 years, said the city is responsible for updating the long-range plan.

City building official Tony Townsend said the city does not have a full-time planning staff so it "takes a while to get things updated."

In other business, planners:

• Approved the large scale development plan for Sugar Creek RV Park by Jeff Arnold that had been discussed at the tech review;

• Approved a 5-feet variance request for a rear set back for lot 67 in Big Sugar by Mike White and Ryan Bradberry; and

• Approved home occupation requests from Mechel Wall, 1451 It'll Do Rd., and William Coker, 1683 Ferrell St.

General News on 04/10/2019