Monday, April 15
Breakfast: Oatmeal & toast, craisins or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Meal prices
Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20
Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45
Lunch: Adults — $3.55
Lunch: Corn dogs, baked beans, cole slaw, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 6-8 option: BBQ chicken sandwich
Grades 9-12 option: BBQ rib patty
Tuesday, April 16
Breakfast: Skillet frittatas, applesauce or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Bean & beef burrito, with cheese, garden salad, seasoned corn, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, April 17
Breakfast: Fruit parfait, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, April 18
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach salad, green peas, garlic bread, craisins or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or cheese pizza
Friday, April 19
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, variety of fruit
Grades 6-8 option: Or spicy chicken sandwich
Grades 9-12 option: Or cheeseburger
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.Community on 04/10/2019
Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus