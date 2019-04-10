Monday, April 15

Breakfast: Oatmeal & toast, craisins or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Meal prices Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60 Breakfast: Adults — $2.35 Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20 Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45 Lunch: Adults — $3.55

Lunch: Corn dogs, baked beans, cole slaw, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 6-8 option: BBQ chicken sandwich

Grades 9-12 option: BBQ rib patty

Tuesday, April 16

Breakfast: Skillet frittatas, applesauce or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Bean & beef burrito, with cheese, garden salad, seasoned corn, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, April 17

Breakfast: Fruit parfait, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, April 18

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach salad, green peas, garlic bread, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or cheese pizza

Friday, April 19

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, variety of fruit

Grades 6-8 option: Or spicy chicken sandwich

Grades 9-12 option: Or cheeseburger

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

