Monday, April 1

7:32 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Hayden Road for a dog which was running loose and had attempted to get onto a school bus. He was taken to the Pea Ridge Vet Clinic. At 2:05 p.m. Jessica Stevens, 21, Pea Ridge, claimed the dog and was cited in connection with dog at large.

8:50 a.m. Police received a report of damage to the "hold back" for the door to the boy's bathroom had been pulled from the concrete.

9:10 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Pace Lane for a physical disturbance between two women. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Brianna Rose Whitmore, 19, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree domestic battery.

Tuesday, April 2

9:27 a.m. Police searched a residence on Humphrey Street as a result of information received about drug trafficking and concern for an elderly resident. As a result of the search, police removed a juvenile from the residence.

10 a.m. Police were advised of theft by deception involving an email received by school administration requesting a change of account for a direct deposit for a paycheck. As a result of the investigation, it was determined the email was a fraud, but as it went through "multiple servers... there is no way to determine the exact source."

3:01 p.m. Police were dispatched to the Pea Ridge Vet Clinic for a resident who dropped off a small dog reportedly found on Arkansas Highway 94 near Sugar Creek Road. At 4:20 p.m., the owner, Marc Barry, 50, Rogers, claimed the dog and was cited in connection with dog at large.

4:17 p.m. Police were dispatched to a parking lot on North Curtis Avenue for a report of a female with "blood coming out of her mount." A passerby had stopped to help her. The 26-year-old woman from Centerton was transported by ambulance.

10:32 p.m. Luis Antonio, 18, Rogers, in connection with no driver's license, careless and prohibited driving and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wednesday, April 3

11:08 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Josiah Emmanuel Finney, 22, Stillwell, Okla., in connection with open container and no proof of insurance.

Thursday, April 4

3:40 p.m. A resident of Lynn Drive took a dog to the police station saying he had found it in the area of Smith and Tinnin streets. The dog was taken to the Pea Ridge Vet Clinic. At 4:20 p.m., Cheryl Wilson, 52, Pea Ridge, claimed the dog and was cited in connection with dog at large.

Friday, April 5

Saturday, April 6

1:23 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Jonathan B. Perry, 52, Rogers, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver's license and no proof of insurance.

Sunday, April 7

8:31 p.m. As a result of an investigation into a report of a reckless driver on It'll Do Road, police arrested Tyler Morris, 18, Rogers, in connection with possession of controlled substance and no insurance.

