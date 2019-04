TIMES photograph by Annette Beard The Pea Ridge Intermediate School select choir under the direction of Mrs. April Smith sang "The Star-Spangled Banner," the national anthem for the School Board Monday night.

Print Headline: "Oh, say can you see..."

