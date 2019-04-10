Movies in the Park are scheduled by the Pea Ridge Parks Commission for this summer.

The movies and the "Kids in Mind" detailed evaluation for parents to make sure that the movies are suitable for their children are listed. If a group is doing activities, a representative is asked to contact a member of the Parks Commission.

• Saturday, June 8 -- "Little Mermaid" OR other water related movie if we can't get it. (Splash pad will be open.)

https://kids-in-mind.com/l/little_mermaid_1989__131.htm

• Saturday, June 22 -- "How to Ttrain Your Dragon 3"

https://kids-in-mind.com/h/how-to-train-your-dragon-the-hidden-world-parents-guide-movie-review-rating.htm

• Saturday, July 6 -- "Sergeant Stubby"

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5314190/

• Saturday, July 20 -- "Bumble Bee" or "Robin Hood" (teen night)

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4701182/

• Saturday, Aug. 3 -- "Captain Marvel" or "Aquaman"

https://kids-in-mind.com/c/captain-marvel-parents-guide-movie-review-rating.htm (Ridge Church requested, Lorrie Merritt)

