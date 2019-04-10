Mayor Jackie Crabtree is expected to name the new fire chief at the regular City Council meeting Tuesday, April 16, and to possibly provide a shorter list of police chief candidates.

Crabtree said he is waiting for results of the background checks from the Benton County Sheriff's Office on the five men in consideration for police chief. The candidates are Lynn Hahn and John Hicks, both current Pea Ridge police officers; Troy Hoover, retired assistant police chief from Hutchinson, Kan.; Christopher Kelley, Gravette police captain; and Kevin Trevathan, retired Arkansas State Trooper.

City Council 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16 Pea Ridge City Hall Open to the public

Council members are expected to consider waiving the cost of the building permit for the new high school. During a committee of the whole meeting March 26, city attorney Shane Perry assured city officials waiving the cost would not set a precedent as it was for a fellow government entity.

In response to comments from city residents, the mayor proposed a change in the city's fireworks ordinance that currently allows fireworks to be discharged from noon to midnight July 1-7.

"My recommendation... from noon to 10 p.m. except for the 4th and allow till 11 p.m. on the 4th," Crabtree wrote in an email to city officials. He also proposed the days to be July 2-4. Council members will consider the change to the ordinance at the meeting Tuesday, April 16.

Other items on the agenda include:

• Pea Ridge Fire Department, Update ambulance heart monitor

• Pea Ridge Fire Department, surplus 2003 E-One Ford F-550

• Pea Ridge City Park

• Ord. No. 641, Rezone 224 W. Pickens Rd.

• Ord. No. 642, Hazelton Road material

