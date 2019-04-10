A man who fled from Pea Ridge Police on March 15 is in custody.

William Howard Cunningham, 53, Seligman, Mo., was arrested by Benton County Sheriff's deputies and booked into the Benton County Jail at 2:28 p.m. Monday, April 8, in connection with felony fleeing by vehicle with extreme indifference; obstruction of windshield; failure to yield to emergency vehicle; speeding; failure to stop at stop sign; no turn signal; felony second-degree criminal mischief; driving while license suspended or revoked pursuant to omnibus DWI Act; reckless driving; all from Pea Ridge; and failure to appear from Centerton; failure to appear from Pea Ridge; and contempt and failure to appear from Benton County.

According to the Pea Ridge Police report, at 6:49 p.m. on Friday, March 15, police observed the vehicle being driven on Lee Town Road and Slack Street and into the parking lot at WalMart. At 6:57 p.m., when the driver left the parking lot and drove on Slack Street onto Weston Street, police attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle's driver fled. The pursuit traveled west on Slack Street and north onto Mariano Road. Deputies from the Benton County Sheriff's Office and police from both Little Flock and Bella Vista joined in the pursuit.

During the pursuit, one Pea Ridge Police officer's vehicle sustained a flat tire, disabling the vehicle.

The pursuit continued onto Arkansas Highway 94, then on to White Oak Hollow Road and crossed the Arkansas/Missouri state line. Police lost radio signal and lost sight of the vehicle and terminated the pursuit.

Police obtained a felony warrant for the arrest of Cunningham.

On April 8 at 12:55, Pea Ridge Police were notified that Benton County Sheriff's deputies found Cunningham at a residence on Coose Hollow Road and arrested him.

