Monday, April 1

Pea Ridge 3 at

Harrison 2

Aidan Dayberry -- 2 hits, RBI, run scored

Hollyn Davis and Josie Taylor run scored

Aidan Dayberry pitched complete game walking two, striking out six, allowed one earned run on seven hits.

Thursday, April 4

Huntsville 0 @

Pea Ridge 15

Blakelee Winn -- 2 hits, 2 runs, 3 RBI

Halley Laster -- 2 hits, 2 runs

Haylee Fox -- 2 RBI

Alevia Reyna -- 2 hits, 2 runs scored

Ravin Cawthon -- 2 runs, RBI Stolen base

Sierra Huffman -- RBI

Lillian Murray -- RBI

Aidan Dayberry pitched no hitter allowing one walk and striking out six.

