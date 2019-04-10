Sign in
Junior track boys take title Jr. girls finish second by John McGee | April 10, 2019 at 10:57 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Blackhawk Patrick Elliott paced the team with wins in the 100-meter (11.47) and 200-meter (24.06) and anchored the winning 4x100-meter relay team.

The Pea Ridge Junior High Boys won another team title, taking the Blackhawk Invitational Track Championship finishing 39 points ahead of a 20-team meet last week. The Blackhawk girls also competed on a high level but had to settle for second place behind Bentonville Fulbright.

Two Blackhawk boys won individual titles with Patrick Elliott pacing the team with wins in the 100-meter (11.47) and 200-meter (24.06). Elliott also anchored the winner 4x100-meter relay team along with Joe Adams, Bric Cates and Cade Mann (47.86). Caleb Neil was the other trackster with an individual championship. The steadily improving freshman vaulter recorded a personal best 11-feet 0-inches to take that event. The effort ranks among the top 10 high school 4A marks in the state this season.

Other scorers for the Blackhawks were: Adams, second 110-meter hurdles (19.03), second 300-meter hurdles (47.00), and second 4x400-meter relay (4:03.9); Mann, fourth 200-meter (25.81), fourth 300-meter hurdles (49.27) and second 4x400-meter relay, eighth long jump (16-'9") and second 4x400-meter relay; Jared Brewer, third 110-meter hurdles (19.52) and fifth 300-meter hurdles (49.65); Drake Wolfenden, second pole vault (10'6"); Eli Wiggins, third pole vault (10'0") and fourth 4x800-meter relay; Cates, first 4x100-meter relay and second 4x400-meter relay; Evan Anderson, second 4x400-meter relay; Gavin Stanley, fourth 4x800-meter relay; Jacob Stein, fourth 4x800-meter relay; and Britton Gamel, fourth 4x800-meter relay.

The runner-up Lady 'Hawks also had two individuals winning individual firsts along with a winning relay. Lauren Wright won the pole vault event (9'6") with Dallice White outhrowing the field to win the discus (76'4"). The winning 4x800-meter relay team (11:11.17) was made up of Madison Smith, Lauren Wright, Dallice White and Liz Vasquez. Wright was also fifth in the 400-meter (1:09.75) and third in the 4x400-meter; White scored a fourth in the 800-meter run (2:50.19), fifth in the 4x400-meter relay, and a fourth in the shot put (30'3").

Other scorers were: Smith, sixth 400-meter (1:09.81) and sixth long jump (14'1"); Allie King, second pole vault (7'6"); Mikayla Humphrey, second 100-meter hurdles (18.36), fourth 300-meter hurdles (56.79) and sixth triple jump (29'2"); Trinity Alley, fifth pole vault (6'6"); and Ryleigh Gilbreath, eighth 1,600-meter (6:27.08); Kamree Dye, sixth 4x100-meter relay; Mallory Fortner, sixth 4x100-meter relay; Sara Richardson, sixth 4x100-meter relay; Kyleigh Pruitt, sixth 4x100-meter; Violet Johnson, third 4x400-meter relay; and Kyleigh Pruitt, third 4x400-meter relay and sixth 4x100-meter relay.

Girls Final Standings

• 1st^Bentonville Fulbright^116

• 2nd^Pea Ridge^87

• 3rd^Shiloh^73

• 4th^West Fork^56

• 5th^Farmington^52

• 6th^Gravette^50

• 7th^Life Way Christian^33

• 8th^St. Vincent De Paul^32

• 9th^Providence Classical^26

• 10th^Prairie Grove^23

• 11th^Gentry^22

• 12th^Southwest (Washburn)^16

• 13th^Siloam Springs^15

• 14th^NWA Classical^10

• 15th^Greenland^4

• 16th^St Joseph Catholic^3

• 17th^Springdale George^2

• 18th^Elkins^2

• 19th^The New School^1

Boys Final Standings

• 1st^Pea Ridge^120

• 2nd^West Fork^81

• 3rd^Bentonville Fulbright^75

• 4th^Decatur^59

• 5th^Siloam Springs^49

• 6th^Shiloh^46

• 7th^Gentry^33

• 8th^The New School^28

• 9th^Springdale George^23

• 10th^Gravette^22.50

• 11th^Prairie Grove^17

• 12th^Farmington^14

• 13th^Elkins^13

• 14th^Life Way Christian^12

• 15th^Greenland^8

• 16th^Southwest (Washburn)^7

• 17th^Providence Classical^6

• 18th^NWA Classical^4

• 18th^St. Joseph Catholic^4

• 20th^Don Tyson School^1

