Sunday, April 14

10 a.m. Palm Sunday services, Episcopal Church, 16375 Don McAllister Rd.

Thursday, April 18

6 p.m. Maundy Thursday services, Episcopal Church, 16375 Don McAllister Rd.

Friday, April 20

6 p.m. Good Friday services, Episcopal Church, 16375 Don McAllister Rd.

Saturday, April 20

8 a.m. Breakfast with the Bunny, free pancake breakfast, in front of Pea Ridge High School gym, and have photograph taken with Easter bunny, sponsored by Beta Alpha

10 a.m. Easter services, Episcopal Church, 16375 Don McAllister Rd.

11 a.m. Easter egg hunt, Blackhawk Stadium, by The Ridge Community Church, registration at 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Community Easter Festival, Hamilton Park, Garfield

6 p.m. Egg my House, spring project by Beta Alpha to provide Easter basket, candy-filled eggs, goodies, contact Beta Alpha Chapter #3293 of Epsilon Sigma Alpha through Facebook.

Sunday, April 21

7 a.m. Sunrise service, First Baptist Church, 17784 Marshall St., Garfield

9 a.m. Easter services, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

11 a.m. Easter services, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Community on 04/10/2019