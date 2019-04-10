Wednesday, April 10

All day Poetry Creation Station, ages 8 and up, Pea Ridge Community Library

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library

12 p.m. New Home Extension Club, Concordia Retirement and Independent Living Center

12:30 p.m. New Meadowbrook E.H. Club of Garfield; to confirm meeting time, contact Karen Launderville, 479-359-2460.

Thursday, April 11

3:30-5:30 p.m. B.F.F. Craft, ages 8 and up, Pea Ridge Community Library

6 p.m. Friends of the Library meeting, Pea Ridge Community Library

6 p.m. Pea Ridge Lions Club, Heritage Building

7:30 p.m. Garfield AA, Brightwater Methodist Church. Open meeting and no smoking; for information, call 619-6127.

Friday, April 12

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Wii Challenge You, ages 8 and up, Pea Ridge Community Library

7:30 - 10 p.m. Ridge Rockers Square Dance Club, regular dance, Pea Ridge Middle School; for information, call 531-2043.

Saturday, April 13

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Friends of the Library Easter picture fundraiser, Pea Ridge Community Library

1-4 p.m. Pea Ridge Historical Museum open; a visit to the museum may also be accompanied by a visit to the School Heritage Building on the school campus across the street; visits may also be arranged by appointment on other dates and times by calling Mary Durand at 479-586-5574, Marcia Cothran at 479-451-8256, or Jerry Nichols at 479-621-1621.

7-9 p.m. Music at the Firehouse, Black Oak Band, NEBCO community center, U.S. Hwy. 62, Garfield; no admission, donations appreciated

7 p.m. Seligman Dance, Seligman Chamber of Commerce; at the Seligman Chamber Event Center on Missouri Hwy. 37 north of Seligman; for information, call 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.

Sunday, April 14

Palm Sunday

Monday, April 15

10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Earth Day Slime, ages 8 and up, Pea Ridge Community Library

3:30-5:30 p.m. Earth Day Slime, ages 8 and up, Pea Ridge Community Library

7 - 9 p.m. Mid-South Writer's Group, Books-N-More, 83 S. Main St., Cassville, Mo.

Tuesday, April 16

9-11 a.m. Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com

10:30 a.m. 55 and Over Club, EMS community room; for information, call president Bob Hauter at 451-8274.

3:30-5:30 p.m. D.I.Y. Crafts, ages 12 and up, Pea Ridge Community Library

Wednesday, April 17

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Quilters Club, Pea Ridge Community Library

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library

4 - 6 p.m. Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

