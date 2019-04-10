University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- The following local students from Pea Ridge graduated from the University of Arkansas on Saturday, Dec. 15, at the end of the Fall 2018 semester:

• Claudia Contreras earned a Bachelor of Architecture in architecture from the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design.

• Tyler Hamilton earned a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences in animal science from the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences.

• Jeremy Smith earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in finance from the Sam M. Walton College of Business.

• Bridget Boggs earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences in human development and family science from Bumpers College.

