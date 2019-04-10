The spring clean up this year was one of the largest, according to Nathan See, superintendent of the city Street Department.

Six city employees worked 276 hours from Wednesday through Saturday unloading items from city residents' cars, trucks, trailers into dumpsters and ultimately into a mountainous pile on the ground. Working another 24 hours Monday and Tuesday, employees moved items from the pile on the ground into empty dumpsters brought on Monday.

"We ran out of dumpsters," See said. There were five dumpsters for recycling metal. He said the trash company with which the city contracted brought more dumpsters Monday and began removing the trash. In all, 35 dumpsters were filled.

The city clean up began in about 2001, See said, and a few years ago, the fall clean up was added.

"We had six empty dumpsters on Friday," See said, explaining that there were many people dropping off items Saturday. "At one point, we had them lined up to the highway.

"The dumpsters were full by noon Saturday," See said.

"I am glad to see people utilize this program to be able to clean up items that aren't picked up by regular trash service," See said. "We had many people say they were thankful for the city doing this to help keep Pea Ridge cleaned up."

