Tuesday, April 2

3:56 p.m. Jerry Dale Randolph, 37, Pea Ridge, by Highfill Police Dept., possession of drug paraphernalia; felony possession of firearm by certain persons; felony theft of property; felony first-degree forgery; felony leaving he scene of a personal injury accident; speeding, failure to appear from Rogers and contempt from Pea Ridge

Friday, April 5

10:14 a.m. Ashton Blake Hill, 30, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, delivery of methamphetamine/cocaine

10:39 a.m. Daffney Ann Dunn, 44, Garfield, by BCSO, felony failure to appear

Monday, April 8

9:43 a.m. Jackson C. Wassman, 22, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, two counts felony aggravated assault on a family or household member; three counts felony third-degree domestic battering (prior conviction); third-degree domestic battering; and third-degree assault on a family or household member

2:28 p.m. William Howard Cunningham, 53, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, felony fleeing by vehicle with extreme indifference; obstruction of windshield; failure to yield to emergency vehicle; speeding; failure to stop at stop sign; no turn signal; felony second-degree criminal mischief; driving while license suspended or revoked pursuant to omnibus DWI Act; reckless driving; all from Pea Ridge; and failure to appear from Centerton; failure to appear from Pea Ridge; and contempt and failure to appear from Benton County

4:05 p.m. William Allen Lucas, 33, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; revoke of suspended sentence or probation

