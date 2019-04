TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Lady Blackhawk sophomore Ravin Cawthon (No. 15) slid safely into third during the junior varsity game Tuesday, March 26. The home girls defeted the Gentry Lady Pioneers 9-1.

Watching for an opportunity to steal from first to second base, Lady Blackhawk sophomore Ravin Cawthon (No. 15) kept her eyes on the ball during the junior varsity game last week.

