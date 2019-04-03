Monday, April 8

Breakfast: French toast sticks with syrup, Mandarin orange or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Meal prices Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60 Breakfast: Adults — $2.35 Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20 Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45 Lunch: Adults — $3.55

Lunch: Chicken and cheese crispitos, steamed broccoli, Northern beans, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 6-8 option: Or burrito w/cheese sauce

Tuesday, April 9

Breakfast: Homemade cinnamon rolls, diced pears or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Frito pie with cheese, garden salad, seasoned corn, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or bean and beef burrito

Wednesday, April 10

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, pineapple tidbit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or baked chicken breast

Thursday, April 11

Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, diced peaches or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, seasoned fries, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 6-8 option: Or chicken patty on bun

Grades 9-12 option: Or spicy chicken sandwich

Friday, April 12

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, spinach salad, baby carrots with ranch, variety of fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or baked potato

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

