Sign in
News On the Record Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Spring Sports Player of the Week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Pea Ridge Schools Menus April 3, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.

Monday, April 8

Breakfast: French toast sticks with syrup, Mandarin orange or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Meal prices

Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60

Breakfast: Adults — $2.35

Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20

Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45

Lunch: Adults — $3.55

Lunch: Chicken and cheese crispitos, steamed broccoli, Northern beans, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 6-8 option: Or burrito w/cheese sauce

Tuesday, April 9

Breakfast: Homemade cinnamon rolls, diced pears or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Frito pie with cheese, garden salad, seasoned corn, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or bean and beef burrito

Wednesday, April 10

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, pineapple tidbit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or baked chicken breast

Thursday, April 11

Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, diced peaches or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, seasoned fries, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 6-8 option: Or chicken patty on bun

Grades 9-12 option: Or spicy chicken sandwich

Friday, April 12

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, spinach salad, baby carrots with ranch, variety of fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or baked potato

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Community on 04/03/2019

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT