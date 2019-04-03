Monday, April 8
Breakfast: French toast sticks with syrup, Mandarin orange or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Meal prices
Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20
Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45
Lunch: Adults — $3.55
Lunch: Chicken and cheese crispitos, steamed broccoli, Northern beans, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 6-8 option: Or burrito w/cheese sauce
Tuesday, April 9
Breakfast: Homemade cinnamon rolls, diced pears or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Frito pie with cheese, garden salad, seasoned corn, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or bean and beef burrito
Wednesday, April 10
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, pineapple tidbit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or baked chicken breast
Thursday, April 11
Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, diced peaches or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, seasoned fries, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 6-8 option: Or chicken patty on bun
Grades 9-12 option: Or spicy chicken sandwich
Friday, April 12
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, spinach salad, baby carrots with ranch, variety of fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or baked potato
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus