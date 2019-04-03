Toni Lynne Hanna Canada

Toni Lynne Hanna Canada, 59, of Seligman, Mo., died Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She was born Oct. 18, 1959, in Little Rock, Ark., to Joe Branscum and Betty Hathaway.

She was preceded in death by her husband Shane Canada; son, Donnie Hanna; granddaughter, Riley Stoner; and grandparents, Cecil and Ruby Lassiter and Ray and Dorothy Branscum.

Survivors are her parents, Bill and Betty Hathaway of Holiday Island, Ark.; parents, Joe and Judy Branscum of Broken Arrow, Okla.; son, Jeremy Hanna and wife Mindy of Bella Vista, Ark.; daughter, Jacquelyn Hanna of Seligman, Mo.; brother, Tim Branscum of Fort Smith, Ark.; sister, Allyson Branscum of Tulsa, Okla.; five grandsons Jaxen, Jarrett, Terence, Jack and Luke Hanna; granddaughter, Carma Hanna; brother-in-law, Tom Canada and wife Susan of Seligman, Mo.; brother-in-law, Grady Canada of Seligman, Mo.; sister-in-law, Lori Weaver of Tulsa, Okla.; nieces, Aubrye and Emily Branscum of Fort Smith, Ark.; and nephew, Rhett Branscum of Fort Smith, Ark.

A service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences www.WestfieldChapel.com.

Vivian Irene Clark

Vivian Irene Clark, 94, of Garfield, Ark., died March 27, 2019, in Highland Health and Rehab. She was born Oct. 29, 1924, in Pineville, Mo., to Beryl and Devonia (Pendergraft) Skaggs, the fourth of seven children.

She made a career in Tupperware, after she retired she moved to Ark., where she worked as an in home caregiver.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Charles Levi Clark; her parents; daughter, Gwendolyn Sue Orr; grandson, Donald; and five siblings.

Survivors are her children, Gerald Jerry Clark, Jackie Lee Clark, Charles Richard Clark, Jr. and Shirley Jean Mangum; sister, Rebecca Clark; 11 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Final resting place will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery along with her beloved husband Levi at a later date.

Arrangements were by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Susan Bales Hollaway

Susan Bales Hollaway, 86, of Ratcliff, Ark., died Thursday, March 28, 2019, in her home. She was born Nov. 18, 1932, in Perkins, Okla., to Bluford and Margaret Webster.

She was a former supervisor for Trane and a member of Northside Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Judy McKay.

Survivors include her husband Marion of the home; four daughters, Cherry Bales of Fort Smith, Teresa Vining of Garfield, Ark., Summer Hooten of Van Buren, Ark., and Allison Hollaway of Denver, Colo.; five sons, Bobby Bales of Altus, Ark., Billy Bales of Muldrow, Okla., Don Paul Bales of Bonanza, Ark., Jason Bales of Fort Smith, Ark., and Rebel Bales of Fort Smith, Ark.; and 44 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was from 10 a.m. until noon Monday, April 1, 2019.

Funeral service were at 12 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, in Smith Mortuary Charleston, Ark.

Cremation followed.

Pallbearers were David Hollaway, Jason Bales, Don Paul Bales, Vincent Bales, Roman Bales and Justin Fontain.

Wilfred Hoyt

Wilfred Hoyt, 90, of Garfield, died March 31, 2019, in Rogers. He was born June 13, 1928, in South Bend, Ind.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Hoyt.

Survivors are Barry Hoyt, Robert Hoyt, Mike Hoyt, Morris Hoyt, Peggy Mueller, Nanny Rose, Jo Ann Hoyt and many grandchildren.

Arrangements are by Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th St. Rogers, AR.

Ivan Lewis Pendergraft

Ivan Lewis Pendergraft, 77, of Pea Ridge, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was born Aug. 16, 1941, in Kosse, Texas, to Roger Franklin Pendergraft and Annie Laura Clawson Pendergraft.

He served his country as a member of the Army National Guards of Texas and Arkansas.

He retired following a long career as a diesel mechanic to enjoy fishing, firearms, camping and travelling. He was a member of Pentecostals of Northwest Arkansas, NRA and the Rogers Gun Club.

Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Leota Pendergraft; three sons, Doug Pendergraft (Jamie) of Florida, Rick Pendergraft (Virginia) of Fort Smith and Butch Spencer (Felicia) of Conway; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; numerous extended family members; and dear friends.

A memorial celebration of life will begin at 10 a.m. April 19, 2019, in Pentecostals of Northwest Arkansas, 2200 S. 13th St. in Rogers.

Arrangements are under the care of Rollins Funeral Home in Rogers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.RollinsFuneral.com.

Donna Kay Schroeder

Donna Kay Schroeder, 79, died March 23, 2019, in Rogers. She was born Nov. 11, 1939, in Marked Tree, Ark., to Elmers James Herman Schroeder and Johnnye Winston Shaw Schroeder.

As a young farmer's daughter, she enjoyed many activities such as horseback riding and fishing. Some of her favorite memories were spending time at the family's old log house in Sardis, Miss. Her love for the outdoors continued through life. After graduating from high school, she attended Ole Miss and enjoyed being a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.

As a young mother, she was chief cook and bottle washer, room mother (times four), expert chauffer and occasional emergency driver of the family station wagon (complete with wood paneled siding), school secretary, Cub Scout leader, cheerleading mom, basketball, football and band fan. She enrolled her children in every conceivable activity including piano lessons and art classes; continuously reminding them that there is a great big world out there.

She was an artist and often painted the people and places that she loved. She was a founding member of the Lepanto Ark., Museum and enjoyed working on displays, securing artifacts and history of the local area.

She delighted in being outdoors whether gardening, hiking, bird watching, camping or canoeing her beloved Buffalo National River. She was a dedicated member of the Ozark Society and a dear friend of Dr. Neil Compton who led the campaign to save the Buffalo River, later designated as the first National River. For a number of years, she worked at the state capital in Little Rock and later served as a Kappa Sigma house-mother at the University of Ark. She became very proficient at furniture and lamp repair.

She loved entertaining her dear friends, museums, history, art galleries, British comedy and reading. She also enjoyed writing funny poems and songs for various functions. The Methodist church was an important part of her life and she shared that foundation and love for God with her family.

She deeply loved her children and grandchildren; especially the time spent teaching them funny childhood folk songs and the secrets of nature such as finding fossils, naming wildflowers and catching a squirrel with a paper bag and a salt shaker. She was passionate about the environment and making sure that they understood the importance of being good stewards of nature.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother; and her son-in-law, Ralph Emery.

Survivors are her daughters, Kim Emery, Kelley Richardson and Karen Richardson, all of Rogers, Ark.; her son, Rich Richardson and wife, Cindy, of Garfield, Ark.; 11 grandchildren, Whitney Hunt, Mary Simpson, Neldalourne Fox, Kevin Emery, Kaylie Boullester, Kelsey Johnson, Miranda Johnson, Sarah Richardson, Ryan Veit, Carli Firestone and Ella Firestone; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.

At her request, there will be no formal service.

To make a donation in her memory, consider the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.alz.org. Another way to honor her memory is to write the Arkansas Legislature asking them to protect the fragile eco system of the Buffalo National River for future generations.

Arrangements were under the care of Rollins Funeral Home in Rogers, Ark. Online condolences may be expressed at www.RollinsFuneral.com.

