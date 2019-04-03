District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, March 26

Sheila Birkes, 44, domestic battery, transferred; theft of property, transferred

Mariah Burrow, 31, no or expired vehicle license, nol prossed

Harvey D. Burwell, 57, no or expired drivers license, nol prossed; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Crystal N. Cloer, 21, theft of property, guilty

Hunter Dearborn, 19, no insurance proof present, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Katherine Jaber, 58, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Jesse B. Jouett, 31, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to register or transfer, guilty

Stephen Lee Lyons, 35, domestic battery, guilty; domestic battery, nol prossed

Diane C. Martin, 68, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty

Cameron S. McKnight, 22, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; tampering with physical evidence, nol prossed; resisting arrest, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, nol prossed; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; shoplifting, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; no proof of liability insurance, nol prossed; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

Jonathon J. Morris, 30, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Christopher Ramirez, 29, driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, nol prossed

Felipe G. Serna, 38, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; violation of a no contact order, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Steven L. Snider, 66, indecent exposure, guilty

Donna Michelle Suter, 49, criminal trespass, guilty

Kevin A. Weston, 42, careless and prohibited driving, guilty; leaving scene of accident, guilty

Emanuel M. Wishon, 19, no or expired drivers license, guilty

