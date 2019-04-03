Wednesday, April 3

8 a.m. Greater Bentonville Area Chambers networking meeting, Pea Ridge Community Library

11 a.m. Toddler story time, Pea Ridge Community Library

4 - 6 p.m. Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

Thursday, April 4

5 p.m. Adult book Club meeting (snacks welcomed), Pea Ridge Community Library

6-8 p.m. Crocket & Knitters Club, open to the public, Pea Ridge Community Library

6:30 p.m. Benton County Beekeepers, First Baptist Church, Slack Street, Pea Ridge

6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Jr. Girl Scout Troop No. 5780, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church

7:30 p.m. Garfield AA, Brightwater Methodist Church. Open meeting and no smoking; for information, call 619-6127.

Friday, April 5

10 a.m. Home School Mingle, Pea Ridge Community Library

3:30 p.m. Friday Flix, "Mary Poppins," Pea Ridge Community Library

Saturday, April 6

11:30 a.m. Sensory Saturday, ages 6 and under, Pea Ridge Community Library

1-4 p.m. Pea Ridge Historical Museum open; a visit to the museum may also be accompanied by a visit to the School Heritage Building on the school campus across the street; visits may also be arranged by appointment on other dates and times by calling Mary Durand at 479-586-5574, Marcia Cothran at 479-451-8256, or Jerry Nichols at 479-621-1621.

7 p.m. Seligman Community Dance, Seligman Chamber of Commerce; at the Seligman Chamber Event Center on Missouri Hwy. 37 north of Seligman; for information, 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.

Tuesday, April 9

9-11 a.m. Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

6 p.m. Pea Ridge High School Alumni Board of Directors, Heritage Building

7 p.m. Wood-Hall VFW Post 8109, First Baptist Church, 1650 Slack Street, Pea Ridge. For information, contact Jerry Burton phone 479-451-8575.

Wednesday, April 10

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library

12 p.m. New Home Extension Club, Concordia Retirement and Independent Living Center

12:30 p.m. New Meadowbrook E.H. Club of Garfield; to confirm meeting time, contact Karen Launderville, 479-359-2460.

