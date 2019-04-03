The annual spring cleanup begins Wednesday, April 3, for residents of Pea Ridge. Household hazardous wastes will not be accepted.

Items will be received from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, through Friday, April 5 and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 6, according to Nathan See, superintendent of the Street Department.

The city will not provide curbside pickup.

All participants need to bring a form of identification and proof of city residency.

Items accepted for disposal include furniture, stoves, dishwashers, bicycles, compressed gas cylinders, car batteries, fire extinguishers, washers, dryers, electronic waste, air conditioners and refrigerators (if Freon removed by certified technician). compressors (accepted as separate items) and tires (four per household).

Items not accepted are household trash, construction material, anything containing Freon or items too large to fit in dumpster.

There will be a maximum of three trips per household with no exceptions.

Items should be separated into three categories: metal, refuse and brush. Brush needs to be checked in at location then taken to city burn site on Greer Street.

Check out gorecycle.us for more information.

For information, call 451-1122, extension 104.

