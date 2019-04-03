A month into the 2019 outdoor track season, the Blackhawk track and field program is making great progress.

The girls team has 18 listings in the Top Eight per event, five of which lead the pack. Blakelee Winn leads the way in the 200-meter dash (26.57) and 100-meter hurdles (16.30), Cassidy Mooneyhan has a big lead in the pole vault (12'0") and the 'Hawks' 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relays rank No. 1.

The boys team has 13 listings, leading in three of them. Connor Escajeda is far ahead of the field at this point in the 400-meter (50.48) and the 4x400-meter (4:33.69) and the 4x800-meter (8:42.18) are tops in those categories.

If these rankings hold at the state meet, the girls would have 112 points with the boys having 66. The Pea Ridge girls are early favorites to win the 4A crown but the boys points are splintered with no team really standing out from the top four or five.

At present, the girls have pre-qualified in five individual events as well as all three relays. The boys squad has pre-qualified in four individual events along with two relay teams.

4A Girls state rankings

​100-meter Dash^State Qualifying Mark 12.75

Tyla Berry, Magnolia^12.88 Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge^12.99

200-meter Dash^State Qualifying Mark 26.45

Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge^26.57

400-meter Dash^State Qualifying Mark 62.42

Radasia Turner, Magnolia^63.64 Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge^65.31

1,600-meter run^State Qualifying Mark 5:44.27

Bekah Bostian, Prairie Grove^5:37.0 Harmony Reynolds, Pea Ridge^5:49.71

3,200-meter run^State Qualifying Mark 12:48.64

Bekah Bostian, Prairie Grove^12:17.27 Harmony Reynolds, Pea Ridge^13:07.94

100-meter hurdles^State Qualifying Mark 16.45

Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge^16.30 Shelby Dunlap, Pea Ridge^16.77

300-meter hurdles^State Qualifying Mark 49.22

Tai'Sheka Porchia, Camden^48.00 Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge^48.24 Shelby Dunlap, Pea Ridge^48.83

4x100-meter relay^State Qualifying Mark 51.69

Pea Ridge High School^50.82

4x400-meter relay^State Qualifying Mark 4:21.90

Pea Ridge High School^4:20.82

4x800-meter relay^State Qualifying Mark 10:49.87

DeQueen High School^10:28.93 Pea Ridge High School^10:48.96

Discus^State Qualifying Mark 101-7

Tai"Sheka Porshia, Camden^105-5 Meredith Mitchell, Pea Ridge^95-5

High Jump^State Qualifying Mark 5-1

Jaylynn Hampton, Crossett^5-3 Kynley Burton Pea Ridge^5-0

Long Jump^State Qualifying Mark 17-0

Shuntia Hunter, Magnolia^17-1 Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge^16-11 Jamison Toms, Pea Ridge^15-11

Triple Jump^State Qualifying Mark 34-5

Taylor Griffin, Batesville^36-2 Shelby Dunlap, Pea Ridge^34-5

Pole Vault^State Qualifying Mark - 8-9

Cassidy Mooneyhan, Pea Ridge^12-0

4A Boys state rankings

100-meter Dash^State Qualifying Mark 11.26

Muldrow Nikorean, Hope^0.86. Connor Escajeda, Pea Ridge^11.20

400 Dash^State Qualifying Mark 51.26

Connor Escajeda, Pea Ridge^50.48 Shaed Cates, Pea Ridge^53.00 Josiah Small, Pea Ridge^53.62 Cooper Elliott, Pea Ridge^54.16

800-meter run^State Qualifying Mark 2:06.93

Hector Hernandez, DeQueen^1:59.85 Shaed Cates, Pea Ridge^2:05.30 Josiah Small, Pea Ridge^2:11.38

110-meter hurdles^State Qualifying Mark 16.02

Kavion Summerville, Forrest City^14.90 Justin Koon, Pea Ridge^16.24

300-meter Hurdles^State Qualifying Mark 41.86

Stephen Lane, Forrest City^41.40 Justin Koon, Pea Ridge^43.38

4x100-meter relay^State Qualifying Mark 44.05

Hope High School^43.49 Pea Ridge High School^44.75

4x400 Relay^State Qualifying Mark 3:34.98

Pea Ridge High School^3:33.69

4x800-meter Relay^State Qualifying Mark 8:46.25

Pea Ridge High School^8:42.18

Pole Vault^State Qualifying Mark^12'10"

Kalob Carpenter, Nashville^13'6"

^Britton Gage, Ozark^13'6"

Zach Woods, Pea Ridge^13'0"

It is all in the family

​Having been heavily involved in track an field since 1966, I have seen a lot of things happen over the intervening 53 seasons.

One of those things is observing what it takes to make a track champion. Talent is a big thing, of course, but talent won't get all that far without proper support and direction provided the individual athlete.

Events such as the 100-meter can be a natural thing, with coaching being able to hone an athlete's skills to a finer point, but if a male athlete comes into high school track with a 14.0 personal best, the odds are that he won't be challenging for a state title in that event regardless of the coaching.

Other events take more time to learn with good coaching a prerequisite for maximum success. Pole vaulting, for example, is probably the most time consuming, technically demanding event there is.

I tried it out when I was a seventh-grader. I learned early on, that it wasn't for me. Flying through the air upside down did not appeal to me in the least. Fortunately for me, I had talents in other areas.

Junior Cassidy Mooneyhan hit the big time in pole vaulting almost immediately, winning a 4A state title as a freshman. She now owns the indoor state mark of 12-feet 6-inches and is well over the 4A state mark of 11'6" which has to be set at the state meet. I often wondered how she came by that talent.

Last week I had the chance to meet her father, Walter Mooneyhan, who helps out with the Blackhawk program. What I didn't know was that he was a state champion in the 1980s, winning the Meet of Champs as well. His mark of 15'4" was the state record for over 20 years.

Mooneyhan was coached by Harold Wilson, a friend I have known for many years who was the coach at Heber Springs, Mooneyhan's alma mater. Wilson was a supremely gifted vault coach, and I have attended high school meets where his vaulters regularly beat everyone else's.

His son Zeke was a state as well as a national champion. I met Zeke when we stayed at the same hotel at a national AAU meet in Cocoa Beach, Fla.

I was once on the national AAU track and field committee in the 1900s, and I was one of many who pushed to add pole vaulting to the list of events that girls could participate. At a national convention, the event addition was debated with a lot of the older coaches being firmly against it.

"Girls are just not strong enough" was their argument.

Anyone who has watched high level gymnastics knows that their are plenty of "strong" girls in sports, but since there was no vaulting opportunity in track and field, no one worked on it. Duh.

I was a national pole vault judge at two meets not long after girls pole vaulting was added, and I polled the athletes asking them whether they also participated in gymnastics. Seventy-five percent of those early vaulters were gymnasts, though now there are plenty of girl athletes in the vaults who are not.

Genuine powerhouse track programs have good vaulting instruction in place. The Lady Razorback track team did not win any NCAA titles in the sport until they developed a formidable pole vaulting crew. Down around the Hot Springs area, Morry Sanders has long run an excellent pole vaulting school which has produced a ton of high school all-state athletes, many of which went on to All-American honors in college.

It takes a lot of effort to excel in track and field, especially in the technically demanding events. Pea Ridge is fortunate that the athletes have not only highly qualified coaches, but also can count on unusually gifted volunteers.

Though labeled as an individual sport, track and field can be a consummate team sport.

Class 4A High School Baseball Rankings

No.^School^Ovr.

1^Shiloh Christian (Springdale)^10-2

2^Berryville^5-0

3^Valley View (Jonesboro)^10-4

4^Harrison^8-3

5^Brookland^8-2

6^Pottsville^5-2

7^Huntsville^7-2

8^Prairie Grove^7-4

9^Pea Ridge^7-4

10^Heber Springs^8-3

11^Pocahontas^6-4

12^Ozark^7-4

13^Morrilton^5-9

14^Gravette^5-8

15^Farmington^4-6

16^Southside (Batesville)^6-5

17^Clarksville^3-7

18^Dover^4-6

19^Gentry^4-5

20^Batesville^2-7

21^Westside (Jonesboro)^3-5

22^Dardanelle^1-6

23^Highland (Hardy)^2-6

24^eStem(Little Rock)^2-6

25^Subiaco Academy (Subiaco)^0-8

Ark. Class 4A High School Softball Rankings

No.^School^Ovr.

1^Valley View (Jonesboro)^12-0

2^Farmington^9-2

3^Brookland^9-3

4^Pottsville^6-3

5^Westside (Jonesboro)^11-5

6^Morrilton^9-3

7^Dardanelle^11-4

8^Pea Ridge^5-1

9^Gravette^3-3

10^Berryville^7-4

11^Southside (Batesville)^4-4-1

12^Batesville^7-4

13^Gentry^7-4

14^Harrison^2-2

15^Clarksville^6-7

16^Prairie Grove^6-3

17^Dover^8-7

18^Huntsville^4-5

19^Pocahontas^3-6

20^Ozark^2-7

21^Highland (Hardy)^3-7

22^Blytheville^3-10

23^eStem (Little Rock)^2-6

24^Heber Springs^3-11

