TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Blackhawk senior Tyler Odell was the winning pitcher Tuesday in the home game against the Gentry Pioneers. Odell pitched the complete six-inning game. The Blackhawks defeated the Lions 10-0.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Senior Blackhawk Will Feemster (No. 21) prepared to bat in the game Tuesday, March 26, at home against the Gentry Pioneers.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Senior Blackhawk Devin Mathis (No. 3) at bat Tuesday, March 26, in the game against Gentry at Pea Ridge.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Head Blackhawk baseball coach Matt Easterling (right) talks with junior Blake Garrard (No. 9) on third base during the game Tuesday, March 26, against Gentry.

Sports on 04/03/2019