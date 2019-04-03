Monday, March 25

6:19 p.m. Lacey Joann Dootson, 32, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, possession of a controlled substance; contempt from Cave Springs

Tuesday, March 26

1:46 a.m. Larry Raymond Bierman Jr., 39, Pea Ridge, by Centerton Police, revoke of suspended sentence or probation; possession of a controlled substance; no proof of insurance; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; and possession of drug paraphernalia

4:23 p.m. Eric Dean McKim, 37, Garfield, by Dept. of Community Correction, felony parole violation

4:33 p.m. Russell Edward Stanfill, 44, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, revoke of suspended sentence or probation

Thursday, March 28

12:52 p.m. Cory Dalton Lawvey, 25, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering (victim pregnant)

Friday, March 29

2:53 p.m. Sean Burke Spartan, 48, Garfield, by Pea Ridge Police, felony nonsupport

Sunday, March 31

2 a.m. Hayden Scott Judy, 25, Garfield, by BCSO, third degree assault on a family or household member

2:29 p.m. Katleynn Diann Martinez, 21, Pea Ridge, by Bella Vista Police, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations, disorderly conduct, theft of property

Monday, April 1

10:28 a.m. Tasha Nicole Garner, 32, Pea Ridge, by Dept. of Community Corrections, revoke of suspended sentence or probation

10:32 a.m. Brianna Rose Whitmore, 19, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third degree domestic battering

