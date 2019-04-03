The Pea Ridge High School Alumni Association will hold its springtime BBQ Pulled Pork Dinner and Pie Auction on Saturday, April 13, at the Pea Ridge Middle School Cafeteria. Meal serving will begin at 5 p.m.and continue until 7 p.m. Adults eat for $7, children 5-12 for $4 and children 4 and under eat free!

The pie auction, with Jerry Fitzner as auctioneer, will start at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to come out for a fun evening, with delicious food and an entertaining pie auction, according to Jerry Nichols, communication coordinator for the Pea Ridge Alumni Association. The Pea Ridge Middle School is located on Weston Street just south of the High School.

The event is a fundraiser for the Alumni Association, to help raise funds for college scholarships to benefit the 2019 graduating seniors of Pea Ridge High School. This year, 12 alumni scholarships will be awarded to help the high school graduates begin a college education. The Alumni Association is a tax-exempt organization under the IRS code's Section 501.c.3, and donations to the Scholarship Program are tax deductible.

One of the helpful contributions to the pie auction is for volunteers to bake and donate homemade pies. The Alumni Association is grateful for those who have regularly provided pies, cakes, cookies and other baked goods for the sale. To donate a pie or to have a pie picked up, contact Linda Schooley at 479-451-8574 or 479-640-7928.

For information about this event, or about the PRHS Alumni Association, call 479-621-1621, or call Robin Hudson at 479-451-0383. Direct scholarship inquiries to Penny Schwitters at 479-451-1537.

Friends of the PRHS Alumni Association are invited to come to the monthly meetings of the Alumni Board. The Alumni meetings are held most months at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in the School Heritage Building on the Intermediate School campus in downtown Pea Ridge.

Anyone is welcome to participate in alumni activities, and especially if they graduated, attended, worked or taught in Pea Ridge schools. The next Alumni Board meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 9.

