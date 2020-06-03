I was thinking of the expression "Once-in-a-While" today. It means occasionally.

Being faithful "once-in-a-while" in God -- given duty (secular or religious) is being lukewarm. It's hitting the big drive off the tee and missing the short putt. It's giving the great sales pitch and blowing the closing.

Too many times we fall into the deadly trap of a "once-in-a-while" faithfulness obedience to God. As a child of God, ask yourself, "Are you inconsistent with your walk and commitment to God?"

We don't commit the sin of "once-in-a-while" overnight. It is gradual. It involves partial obedience from us time to time.

You cannot be a "once-in-a-while" Christian. Following Christ is a full time commitment. Once in-a-while, occasionally, won't hack it! That will not suffice.

The greatest priority in our lives should be our relationship to God. To sit on the border of righteousness and unrighteousness is to court death. It has never worked for anyone else. It won't work for you. The surest way to spiritual oblivion is to be a spasmodic Christian -- hot on Sundays but cold for the rest of the week; a saint on Sunday -- a heathen on Monday.

It all begins with us. It all begins with you. Are you a fully committed Christian or are you following the deceptive road of the gradual or "once-in-a-while?" It's never too late.

Spiritual growth and intimacy with God is a life-long process, not a "once-in-a-while" event. Spiritual growth and intimacy with God is the transformation of our lives and takes place in the midst of daily struggles that we face. You can change the direction of your life and become a champion for God, for your family, and your workplace.

Have a blessed week.

•••

Editor's note: The Rev. Dr. Scott Stewart is the pastor of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church and Brightwater Methodist Church. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted at [email protected] or 479-659-9519.

Religion on 06/03/2020