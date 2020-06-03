Lennis Neil Crenshaw

Lennis Neil Crenshaw, 64, of Sulphur Springs, died May 24, 2020, in his home. He was born April 6, 1956, in Bentonville, to Doran Francis Crenshaw and Montez Slinkard Crenshaw.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a self-employed heavy equipment operator. He played guitar at many area locations; loved being outdoors; enjoyed hunting mushrooms, fishing and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of the Church of God in Fayetteville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Glenda Price; and one grandson, Zeth Kellenbarger.

Survivors are his wife, Marcella Crenshaw of the home; two daughters, Shelli Kellenbarger and Misty Ramsey, both of Pea Ridge; four grandchildren, Baleigh, Dylan, Morgan and Brandon; and three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Lane and Mila.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home of Pea Ridge.

No services are planned.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

David Allen Frost

David Allen Frost, 74, of Seligman, Mo., died May 23, 2020, in Mercy Hospital, Rogers, after battling cancer. He was born on Dec. 28, 1945, in Turlock, Calif., to David L. and Betty Berg Frost.

He attended Gratton Elementary and Denair High School, in Denair, Calif. He loved taking care of horses in his youth, and even used to ride one to school.

He married Margaret "Kathy" Blackard on June 20, 1970, and lived in California until 1984 before moving to Seligman, Mo., to farm and haul feed. He worked hard as an independent owner-operator for 56 years, hauling his last load just three weeks before passing away. This is a testament to his strong work ethic. He loved farming, family and friends.

His hobbies consisted of collecting guns and full-sized tractors. He never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone no matter where he was. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father, David L. Frost; two brothers, Robert Frost and Dale Frost; one son, Dean Allen Frost; and one grandchild, Raymond Arevalo.

Survivors are his mother, Betty Frost of Holiday Island; wife of the home, Margaret "Kathy" Frost of Seligman, Mo.; four children, Christine Frost of Turlock, Calif., Mike Frost and wife Judy of Bentonville, Lori Boyd and husband Marty of Pea Ridge, and Carrie Frost of Pea Ridge; two sisters, Bonnie Foster and husband Craig of Boise, Idaho, and Sharon Frost of Holiday Island; and his mother-in-law, Julia Blackard. He has nine grandchildren: Anna, Alicia, Cruz, Chloe, Kelsie, Kamden, Eden, Hunter and Brayden. He also has one uncle, nephews, nieces, and cousins as well as eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday in Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Seligman Cemetery in Seligman, Mo., under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville, Mo., with pastor Gary Ryals conducting the services.

Contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or charity of choice in memory of David.

Visit www.fohnfuneralhome.com for online obituaries, guest book and private condolences.

Nesta Blanche Rothfus

Nesta Blanche Rothfus, 86, of Rogers, died May 26, 2020, in Rogers. She was born April 8, 1934, in Flomot, Texas, to C.L. and Erma Cornell Franks.

She worked at Walmart Store No. 1 in Rogers from 1974 to 1984 and was a member of Southside Church of Christ in Rogers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billie "Bill" Rothfus, and grandson, Jared Rothfus.

Survivors are her children, Bobby Rothfus and wife Marlene of Cookeville, Tenn., Sherry Gray and husband Richard of Lowell, Danny Rothfus and wife Trina of Garfield, Mindy Arnold and husband Johnny of Omaha, Ark., and Maury Rothfus and wife Tammy of Bentonville; sister, Nelda Kirk of McLean, Texas,; 16 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

Viewing was from 12:30-2 p.m. Friday, May 29.

The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Friday, May 29, in Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th St., Rogers, Ark.

Private interment was in the Rogers Cemetery, Rogers, Ark.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Circle of Life Hospice.

Arrangements were by Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers.

Online condolences to www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.

Obits on 06/03/2020